The legacy electric grid is trying to keep up with a rapidly-changing energy market. Regardless of the added complexity to the electric grid, the expectation from the consumer is for the “lights” to be on all the time. Electric utilities recognize that they have to embrace these changes and adapt by improving reliability and lowering their cost of producing, transporting, and operating their electric networks. In order to achieve this reliability and efficiency, electric utilities need a two-way communication flow that matches the two-way flow of electricity.

This white paper explores the options electric utilities have to bring fiber deeper into their networks. AFL's FOLLOW THE POWER™ approach simplifies fiber installation to a network that electric utilities know very well, which is their own power network.

