Colorado House and Senate Honor Colorado Lineworker Appreciation Day at the Capitol

Colorado electric utilities celebrated Colorado Lineworker Appreciation Day at the Capitol. The Colorado General Assembly recognized lineworkers from multiple Colorado electric utilities on the House floor from Representative Eliza Hamrick and Representative Matt Soper. The Colorado Senate also recognized the state’s lineworkers by a joint letter from Senator Chris Hansen and Senator Cleave Simpson.

Represented electric utilities included:

CORE Electric Cooperative

Mountain View Electric Association

Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association

United Power

Colorado Springs Utilities

Black Hills Energy

“Colorado lineworkers are the backbone of the power grid. Not only do they keep the lights on and respond to outages around the clock, but they also play a key role in keeping our members and communities safe through grid resiliency, wildfire risk mitigation, and more.” said CORE Electric Cooperative Interim CEO Pam Feuerstein.

Colorado Lineworker Appreciation Day serves as an annual tribute to the invaluable service of our state’s electrical lineworkers. These professionals are core to our power infrastructure and ensure that electricity flows seamlessly to our homes, schools, hospitals and businesses.

