    Designed to help field supervisors improve the productivity and safety of their field workforce by focusing on issues related to linemen such as fall protection, storm response and infrastructure upgrades.

    New Line Life Podcast: Rustin Owen's Journey from the U.S. Army to the Line Trade and Beyond

    Jan. 5, 2024
    After retiring from the U.S. Army, Rustin Owen worked as a safety professional for an IOU and is now part of the International Lineman's Rodeo Association.
    Electric Utility Operations

    ABB Breaks Ground on Albuquerque Factory for Undergrounding, Grid Hardening Gear

    Dec. 19, 2023
    The New Mexico facility to expand production of Elastimold cable accessory solutions for undergrounding, grid hardening and wildfire mitigation projects
    Electric Utility Operations

    T&D World’s Top Nine Features of 2023

    Dec. 15, 2023
    This package of feature stories were hand selected by you, our readers.
    New Line Life Podcast: Lineworker David Mendonca of the Show Up Dad Foundation

    Dec. 15, 2023
    Our December 2023 Line Life podcast features David Mendonca, a lineworker with 16 years in the trade, podcast host and executive director of the Show Up Dad Foundation.
    Electric Utility Operations

    Exelon Prioritizes Workforce Development

    Nov. 20, 2023
    The company has a unified strategy to develop an expanded, diverse talent pipeline.

    Lineworkers and electricians from Oklahoma, Colorado and Arkansas worked on wiring nearly 200 structures to safety receive electricity.
    Electric Utility Operations

    Line Crews Respond to Nashville Tornadoes

    Dec. 12, 2023
    Multiple tornadoes hit the Nashville Electric Service service territory, knocking out power for 48,000 customers.
    Electric Utility Operations

    ComEd Celebrates First Graduates of Technical Focused Career Training Program

    Dec. 6, 2023
    The new Power Up Academy is designed to level the playing field and bring more women and minorities into technical careers supporting the clean energy transition in Illinois.
    Transmission Reliability

    Make The Most Of Mutual Assistance

    Dec. 6, 2023
    ComEd makes a case for using management teams as part of a utility’s outage restoration strategy.
    Electric Utility Operations

    Youngstown Launches New Winter Mitt

    Nov. 30, 2023
    The winter glove is waterproof to stand up to severe weather conditions in the field.