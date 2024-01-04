Search
T&D World Live
EnergyTech
Microgrid Knowledge
Utility Analytics Institute
Smart Utility Summit
Buyer's Guide
Job Center
Home
Electric Utility Operations
Designed to help field supervisors improve the productivity and safety of their field workforce by focusing on issues related to linemen such as fall protection, storm response and infrastructure upgrades.
Safety
Tools and Technologies
Recent
FirstEnergy
Electric Utility Operations
FirstEnergy Offers Hands-On Learning and Career Guidance to Ohio Students
Jan. 4, 2024
Podcasts
Line Life Podcast: Video Highlights of Interview with David Mendonca
Jan. 4, 2024
PG&E
Electric Utility Operations
Crews Complete Construction and Energization of 350 More Miles of Underground Power Lines
Jan. 4, 2024
Entergy
Electric Utility Operations
Entergy to Upgrade Electric System in Rural Areas Near Baton Rouge
Jan. 4, 2024
Duke Energy
Electric Utility Operations
Lineworkers Inspire the Flavors of Duke Energy’s E-Recipe Book
Jan. 4, 2024
Photo 81919919 © Gilles Malo | Dreamstime.com
Apps & Calculators
Benefits of Adopting a Data-Driven Approach to Fleet Management
Jan. 2, 2024
Highlights
Podcasts
New Line Life Podcast: Rustin Owen's Journey from the U.S. Army to the Line Trade and Beyond
Jan. 5, 2024
After retiring from the U.S. Army, Rustin Owen worked as a safety professional for an IOU and is now part of the International Lineman's Rodeo Association.
Graphic by ABB.
Electric Utility Operations
ABB Breaks Ground on Albuquerque Factory for Undergrounding, Grid Hardening Gear
Dec. 19, 2023
The New Mexico facility to expand production of Elastimold cable accessory solutions for undergrounding, grid hardening and wildfire mitigation projects
Natali_Mis/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Electric Utility Operations
T&D World’s Top Nine Features of 2023
Dec. 15, 2023
This package of feature stories were hand selected by you, our readers.
David Mendonca
Podcasts
New Line Life Podcast: Lineworker David Mendonca of the Show Up Dad Foundation
Dec. 15, 2023
Our December 2023 Line Life podcast features David Mendonca, a lineworker with 16 years in the trade, podcast host and executive director of the Show Up Dad Foundation.
Photo by Exelon.
Electric Utility Operations
Exelon Prioritizes Workforce Development
Nov. 20, 2023
The company has a unified strategy to develop an expanded, diverse talent pipeline.
Recommended
Home
New vision. Better tomorrow.
Aug. 30, 2021
The *NEW* EnergyTech Transition eNewsletter. Advancing the C&I energy transition. Join Today!
Home
T&D World Buyers Guide
April 12, 2021
Opinion
Electric Utility Operations
Going on the Offensive: Foundations for a Resilient Workforce
Jan. 2, 2024
Lineworkers and electricians from Oklahoma, Colorado and Arkansas worked on wiring nearly 200 structures to safety receive electricity.
Overhead Distribution
Just In Time for the Holidays: Electricity for the First Time
Dec. 21, 2023
Electric Utility Operations
Line Trade Unites at 2023 Rodeo Week
Dec. 18, 2023
Photo by Xylem.
Smart Utility
Xylem Sensus Residential Smart Meter Includes EV-based Detection
Dec. 15, 2023
Electric Utility Operations
Line Crews Respond to Nashville Tornadoes
Dec. 12, 2023
Multiple tornadoes hit the Nashville Electric Service service territory, knocking out power for 48,000 customers.
ComEd/Twitter
Electric Utility Operations
ComEd Celebrates First Graduates of Technical Focused Career Training Program
Dec. 6, 2023
The new Power Up Academy is designed to level the playing field and bring more women and minorities into technical careers supporting the clean energy transition in Illinois.
Transmission Reliability
Make The Most Of Mutual Assistance
Dec. 6, 2023
ComEd makes a case for using management teams as part of a utility’s outage restoration strategy.
Electric Utility Operations
Youngstown Launches New Winter Mitt
Nov. 30, 2023
The winter glove is waterproof to stand up to severe weather conditions in the field.
Load More Content