Arizona Public Service Lineworkers and Power Plants Prepared For Summer 2025

Arizona Public Service (APS) is prepared with sufficient power supply, upgraded electrical equipment and emergency response plans to keep customers cool and connected during summer 2025.

“APS provides reliable power customers can count on and our teams from all over the state including lineworkers, resource planners, grid operators, engineers, drone pilots and power plant operators work diligently so the grid runs smoothly,” said Jacob Tetlow, APS Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

As a result of year-round maintenance and planning, APS customers faced fewer minutes of interrupted service in 2024 than the nationwide industry average. While APS meteorologists are forecasting above average rainfall and temperatures for monsoon 2025, APS is prepared to deliver continued reliability through several efforts:

· Resource planners work in advance to meet Arizona’s growing energy needs. In 2025, APS forecasts a potential peak customer energy demand of about 8,491 MW. In 2024, APS customers set a record of 8,210 MW in August 2024.

· APS maintains a diverse and balanced energy mix to serve customers with reliable and affordable energy – ranging from 24/7 nuclear power, flexible natural gas, solar and wind power and battery energy storage.

· Lineworkers frequently upgrade the energy grid and have installed steel poles in targeted areas where possible to lessen the impact of strong winds.

· APS installed smart grid devices at strategic locations on power lines to help swiftly reroute power and shorten outages to reduce the impact on as many customers as possible.

· Ahead of a storm, APS meteorologists forecast potential weather conditions. APS teams utilize this information to strategically stage lineworkers, supplies and resources to help make repairs as quickly and safely as possible.

· In time for elevated fire risk in 2025, APS fire mitigation experts are using artificial intelligence (AI) smoke detection cameras to search for early signs of wildfires and support firefighters. APS AI cameras have detected smoke starts within minutes of initially burning, aiding firefighters in their efforts to contain fires quickly.

· To monitor fire risk, APS meteorologists are also using innovative technology, including weather stations, high-definition cameras and advanced fire modeling software.

· Field crews regularly remove dry and hazardous trees and brush near equipment, poles and power lines. They wrap fire mesh around wooden poles in high-risk fire areas to help protect them from fires.

· Through its Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) program, APS can temporarily shut off the power during extreme weather conditions in limited high fire-risk communities to help prevent wildfires. Limited areas within Coconino, Gila, Navajo, Pinal and Yavapai counties are included in the program, and customers will receive advance notification prior to a PSPS.