The Revolution in Energy is at Hand: Microgrid 2024 Happens Now

The nation’s preeminent and most focused conference on microgrids and the value of aggregated distributed energy resources (DERs) is underway in the birthplace of the national anthem.

Microgrid Knowledge Conference 2024 is Monday through Wednesday at the Marriott Waterfront along Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. The venue is not far from where Francis Scott Key survived the Battle of Fort McHenry and composed “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Microgrid Knowledge 2024 is all about the revolution happening in the decentralization of the power dynamic. The content will feature sessions on microgrids involving universities, utilities, communities, public safety, electric vehicle charging and elements of aggregated DERs including virtual power plant technologies.

The conversations and networking are for the hundreds of those attending and who want to explore the intersection of on-site power resiliency with sustainability goals. It's also a dialogue open to those who are just curious about what kind of microgrids or on-site power solutions would make sense for their facilities, whether it's an industrial plant, hospital, military base, school, or commercial office complex.

Presenters will include experts from microgrid developers such as Schneider Electric, PXiSE Energy Solutions, Spirae, Ameresco, PowerSecure, Xendee and more, as well as utilities such as Duke Energy, Ameren, Exelon-Baltimore Gas & Electric, Pacific Gas & Electric, EPB Chattanooga and Georgia Power.

University microgrid leaders, EV charging infrastructure firms, local, state and federal energy policymakers all will be part of the mix. The Microgrid Knowledge keynotes will feature top leaders from the U.S. Department of Energy and the Maryland Energy Administration.

Microgrid Knowledge Conference co-chairs Ken Horne and Rod Walton also will announce winners of the Greater Good Awards, highlighting the microgrid projects that strived to bridge gaps in energy equitability for people all over the world.

The exhibition floor will feature booths of more than 30 industry companies from the software applications to the power generation side and beyond.

