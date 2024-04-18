Battery Energy Storage Systems | QuickChat

This QuickChat video delves into the complexities of solar and wind renewable energy. Lester Aponte (Technical Sales Lead, NextEra 360) and Nikki Chandler (T&D World executive editor) will discuss how advanced software tools are effectively managing the integration of renewable energy and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) into existing grids. They will also discuss the pivotal role of BESS in mitigating specific hurdles.

