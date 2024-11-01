Huskie Tools

Addison, IL 60101

COMPANY OVERVIEW

About Huskie Tools

The Power to Choose

Contact

2105 W. Corporate Drive
Suite B
 Addison, IL 60101
United States of America
https://www.huskietools.com
800-860-6170

More Info on Huskie Tools

Huskie Tools Logo

Huskie Tools is the utility industry leader with an unmatched range of equipment, including battery-powered cutting, crimping, bending tools, jaws, presses, pumps, dies, & manual tools for installation, repairs & maintenance, grid upgrades, or disaster cleanup with “The Power to Choose”.

Additional Sales Office:

1451 Old North Main St 
Clover, SC, 29710

Articles & News

Huskie Tools
huskietools
Electric Utility Operations

Huskie Tools Launches SpeedCut CrimpForce Storm Jaw to Expedite Storm Recovery

Oct. 4, 2024
Send us a voice memo recording for our podcast about your Hurricane Helene response for a chance to win the new tool, which helps lineworkers to reduce downtime and improve productivity...
huakiepic
Electric Utility Operations

Huskie Tools Introduces 100-Ton Convertible Crimping Head

Sept. 6, 2024
The 78-lb lightweight tool is designed for full-tension transmission and substation connections in the power utility industry..
Electric Utility Operations

Huskie Tools Unveils 6-Ton Inline Crimping and Cutting Tools

April 5, 2024
The lightweight and compact tools in the lineworker-driven SLA Series offer enhanced ease of operation and advanced safety features.
14547
Electric Utility Operations

Check Out the Future Guests on T&D World's Line Life Podcast

Oct. 16, 2023
Field Editor Amy Fischbach conducted live interviews in the T&D World booth at the 2023 International Lineman's Expo.
Screen Shot 2023 08 18 At 9 28 32 Am
Electric Utility Operations

Huskie Tools Parent Company, Spartaco, Acquires Ronin Revolution Corp.

Aug. 18, 2023
Ronin is a manufacturer of battery-powered ascenders and climbing accessories.
SRP
Luniv3 (1)
Electric Utility Operations

New Line Life Podcast: Lighting Up Navajo

Aug. 17, 2023
For our August 2023 Line Life Podcast episode, we are highlighting Light Up Navajo, a humanitarian project that launched in 2019.

All content from Huskie Tools

Ll July2023 Promo
Electric Utility Operations

Line Life Podcast: Drone-Installed Bird Diverters on an Overhead River Crossing

July 21, 2023
Ameren Missouri installed high-visibility flight diverters on high-voltage transmission lines in Missouri to safeguard eagles and other large birds.
Huskie2
Electric Utility Operations

Huskie Tools Launches New Search Features on Website

June 1, 2023
Lineworkers can now find whatever it is they are looking for using the Product Finder and Die Finder search features.
Susan Blaser
2020 09 24 (1)
Electric Utility Operations

Line Life Podcast: Women on the Line, Part 1,: Featuring Susan Blaser

March 16, 2023
After working as the first female journey-level lineworker at her utility, Susan went on to train students for careers in the line trade at Metropolitan Community College in Kansas...
Screen Shot 2023 03 14 At 8 19 19 Pm
Electric Utility Operations

Huskie Tools' Parent Company, SPARTACO, Acquires Bulldog Bender

March 15, 2023
Lineworkers can use the product to install, bend, and terminate larger gauge electrical cables.
Amy Fischbach/T&D World
Journeyman Team4
Electric Utility Operations

Line Life Podcast: 2022 International Lineman's Rodeo Week

Dec. 14, 2022
This podcast episode is devoted to interviews with competitors, spectators and supporters of the International Lineman's Rodeo Week.
Screen Shot 2022 11 02 At 5 13 18 Pm
Electric Utility Operations

Linemen Design Pulling Products for Huskie Tools

Nov. 2, 2022
The TiiGER line includes a pole puller and material handling products for line crews.
Greer
Electric Utility Operations

Line Life Podcast: Training Future Lineworkers in California

Aug. 18, 2022
Edison International, in partnership with IBEW Local 47, has launched a new $1 million scholarship program to expand diversity in the line trade and train the next generation ...
Huskie Tools
Huskie Expo
Tools and Technologies

Bring your own batteries with Huskie’s proven utility tool lineup

May 19, 2022
As battery platforms began pushing customers into choosing a tool based on the batteries they owned rather than the merit of the tool itself, Huskie has blazed its own path with...
Img 3738
Electric Utility Operations

Line Life Podcast Celebrates Lineman's Rodeo

Dec. 2, 2021
Listen to the eighth episode, sponsored by Huskie Tools, which features live interviews from the Rodeo grounds.