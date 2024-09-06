Huskie Tools Introduces 100-Ton Convertible Crimping Head

Huskie Tools announces the launch of its latest innovation: the 100-ton convertible hydraulic crimping head (EP-100SD), designed specifically for full-tension transmission and substation connections. This product sets a new standard in the industry, combining power, versatility and a lightweight design to meet the demanding needs of utility professionals.

Application:

The Huskie 100-ton convertible crimping head is suitable for use with ultra-high-pressure pumps and is designed for pressing overhead steel-cored aluminum strands, intermediate connecting pipes, and tension clamps for transmission lines above 110KV. Its robust construction and design make it suitable for both overhead and underground applications.

Overview:

The new 100-ton crimping head from Huskie Tools is engineered to deliver performance in critical applications. Whether you're working on overhead transmission lines or underground cable connections, this crimping head is built to handle the job with precision and reliability. Weighing in at just 78 lbs, it's said to be the industry's lightest 100-ton crimping head, making it easier to transport and operate in the field.

Huskie Quick Facts:

Dual-Action Versatility: The crimping head can function as either single-acting or double-acting, offering flexibility based on the specific requirements of your project. It is compatible with Huskie Tools pump models R-14EH, R-14EA, R-14EAD, HPG-4 and other 3/4 HP high-pressure pumps.

Enhanced Efficiency: The double-acting hydraulic cylinder ensures faster return times, minimizing downtime and increasing productivity. For those who prefer single-acting operation, the head can still operate efficiently using its spring return mechanism at a reduced speed.

Universal Compatibility: Designed to accept shell-type dies that are compatible with Alcoa 100-Ton compression heads, this crimping head ensures versatility across various applications.

Reliable Operation: The double-acting capability eliminates the risk of hydraulic pressure loss, preventing connector hang-ups or tool jams during critical operations.

Key Features:

Huskie Tough: Built with high-strength alloy steel forging and heat treatment, this crimping head is designed to withstand the rigors of demanding environments while ensuring a long service life.

Convenient Operation: Equipped with a quick connector, the crimping head allows for easy loading and unloading, saving valuable time during setup.

Precision Crimping: The maximum tube sleeve size of 76 mm provides a wide crimping surface, reducing deformation and controlling elongation for superior results.

Improved Efficiency: The double-acting hydraulic cylinder avoids common issues like spring fatigue and slow reset, leading to faster piston reset times and enhanced working efficiency.

Operator-Friendly Design: The movable shell assists in easy connector removal after crimping, while the rotary die cover allows for quick and effortless operation and positioning.

For more information, visit the website.