New Gadgets, Gear, Tools and Tech at the 2018 Lineman's Expo

The 2018 Lineman's Expo was packed with new tools and technology to improve linemen's safety and efficiency in the field. These products allowed linemen to not only get more work done in less time, but also come home safely to their families each and every night.

At the two-day trade show, linemen had the opportunity to discover what's new in flame-retardant fashion, hand tools, lighting products, and more. In addition, they were able to discover new technology, such as waterproof drones and virtual simulators.

The following are some of the new products that we spotted on the show floor.