Collaboration and Community to Lower Wildfire Risk for Utilities

Like all utilities, Idaho Power places safety and reliability at the heart of its operations. It never stops working to make the grid safer and more resilient, and to protect the communities and wildlands that make southern Idaho and eastern Oregon so special. The company’s wildfire mitigation plan includes proactive strategies to limit wildfire risk. These strategies include the installation of wildfire-mitigating equipment, situational awareness tools and capabilities that support fire-weather forecasting, and operational practices and procedures aimed at further limiting the risk of wildfire.

Utilities across the West share many approaches to wildfire mitigation. Idaho Power and an impressive group of partners are using a novel approach on top of traditional methods. Through prioritized forest restoration projects that include fuel clearing across the public-private divide, this group is working to break down a perennial brick wall that has frustrated attempts to address wildfire risk at a scale necessary for the broader good.

Partner-Driven

Idaho Power works alongside the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Idaho Department of Lands, counties, fire protection organizations, and several nonprofits to plan for and implement large projects aimed at protecting local communities and the grid from wildfire. The effort spans 2 million acres (809,371 hectares) in southern Idaho and incorporates partner-driven strategies for vegetation management. For example, trees that may be a fuel source for wildfire are being thinned or removed next to powerlines at a pace and scale that would have been hard to imagine just a few years ago.