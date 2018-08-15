Linemen Power Rural America

In June, journeymen linemen for Bluestem Electric Cooperative built a new electric service as part of the Rural Development investment.

New electric lines will soon run through rural America, thanks to an investment from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In the near future, linemen will build 30 miles of line, improve 44 miles and make other system improvements. The loan amount also includes $144,000 for smart grid projects, according to the USDA.

The following is a snapshot of a day in the life of the Bluestem Electric Cooperative crew as they work to build a rural line in Olsburg, Kansas.