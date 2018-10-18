Linemen Climb to the Top at 2018 Rodeo

For the last 35 years, linemen have competed to be the best of the best at the International Lineman's Rodeo. Apprentices and journeymen linemen often practice year-round for the Rodeo, when they showcase their skills in the spotlight in front of their friends and families.

By earning the most points with the least deductions, linemen can make it to the awards stage on the night of the banquet. Here are some photos of some of the top winners. If you have any other photos that you would like to share with us of the winning teams, please email Field Editor Amy Fischbach.