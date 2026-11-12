Saluting Branches Builds the Foundation for Future Growth With New CRM and Website

On Veterans Day, Saluting Branches launched a new website at salutingbranches.org along with a new customer relationship management (CRM) system. Together, these tools give the nonprofit the infrastructure it needs to grow its mission responsibly and sustainably.

Saluting Branches honors American service members and veterans by organizing volunteer tree and landscape care for properties dedicated to veterans. Since its first national Day of Service in 2015, arborists, tree care companies and volunteers across the country have given their time and professional skills to care for veteran cemeteries, memorials and homes.

A Deliberate Pause to Build for the Future

As interest in the mission grew, the organization made an intentional choice. Rather than add new sites faster than it could support them, Saluting Branches paused its growth to build the systems a national, volunteer-led organization needs. That work included modernizing its governance, defining clear roles for site leaders and committees and shifting from manual processes to tools built to scale.

“Every site we serve is a promise to the veterans honored there and to the families who visit,” said Carrie Tauscher, president of Saluting Branches. “We could not keep that promise at more sites until the right foundation was in place. This launch is that foundation, and it allows us to grow with confidence.”

Why the CRM Matters

The new CRM brings volunteers, site leaders, properties, sponsors and donors into one connected system. For an organization led by volunteers, that means:

Better coordination. Sites, site leaders and volunteers are managed in one place, making it easier to confirm locations, match volunteers to the work and prepare for each Day of Service.

Stronger relationships. Sponsors, donors and partners receive timely, consistent communication and a clear picture of the impact they make possible.

Continuity. Information stays with the organization, not with one person, so knowledge carries forward as volunteers and board members change roles.

Readiness to grow. With dependable processes in place, Saluting Branches can welcome new sites without overextending the people who make each event possible.

Why the Website Matters

The new salutingbranches.org is the central hub for everyone involved in the mission. Visitors can explore the organization’s history, find locations, learn how to volunteer, donate or sponsor, and prepare for upcoming events. A resource center is coming soon, with videos to help site leaders plan the perfect day, show volunteers what to expect and give media everything they need to share the story.

Saluting Branches is also launching a monthly newsletter so supporters can stay informed all year. Sign up at salutingbranches.org.

Looking Ahead to 2027

Planning for the next Day of Service is already underway. Saluting Branches is confirming sites and site leaders now, and registration opens on Memorial Day. The next National Day of Service is Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2027.

“None of this would be possible without our sponsors, partners and volunteers,” Tauscher said. “Your support carried us through this building season. Now we are ready to grow together and bring this work to more of the places that honor our veterans.”