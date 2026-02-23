Mark Your Calendars for the Saluting Branches Day of Service

Tree care professionals can give back to military veterans and their families by participating in the National Day of Service organized by Saluting Branches, a 501(c)(3) organization. Arborists can join thousands of their peers across the nation to beautify the final resting places of veterans.

The event is the largest single-day volunteer event in the history of the tree care industry and one of the largest volunteer donations received by the Department of Foreign Affairs, according to the organization. Hundreds of companies and thousands of volunteers participate in the annual event, called the "Saluting Branches Arborists United for Veteran Rememberance."

To learn more about how you can volunteer, serve as a site leader or sponsor the event, go to the website or email Saluting Branches.