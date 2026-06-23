Join the Saluting Branches 2026 Day of Service to Honor Veterans

Saluting Branches invites volunteers to participate in an event dedicated to caring for veteran memorials through tree and landscape maintenance.
June 23, 2026
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Saluting Branches
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Saluting Branches honors American service members by organizing volunteer tree and landscape care at the property dedicated to the veterans.

Registration for the Saluting Branches 2026 Day of Service is now open. The event will be on Wednesday, September 16, and will be underway at 90 locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and Mexico. 

To find the location nearest you, visit www.salutingbranches.org/volunteer.  Be sure to register no later than Saturday, July 4. to guarantee your Saluting Branches volunteer T-shirt. 

If you have any questions about registration or volunteering, send an email to the Day of Service committee. 

Click here to register. 

Location of 2026 Sites for Saluting Branches

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