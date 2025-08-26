Saluting Branches Seeks Volunteers for Annual Day of Service Honoring Veterans

Saluting Branches is preparing for its 11th Annual National Day of Service, set for September 17, 2025, and is calling for volunteers to join the effort. The nonprofit, founded in 2015 by Rainbow Treecare, brings together arborists and tree care professionals to provide services at properties dedicated to U.S. veterans.

The 2024 event marked the organization’s 10th anniversary and drew more than 4,000 volunteers who delivered tree and landscape care valued at $4.6 million. Nearly 100 sites across the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico were included, ranging from cemeteries and nursing homes to medical centers, hospitals, and monuments.

“We developed Saluting Branches as a green industry project to honor veterans and improve the environment through the science of tree care,” said Brian Bruce, past Saluting Branches President. “This is an important event for the arborist community and allows us to give back to those who have served us.”

This year’s event is expected to again involve thousands of arborists, tree climbers, and other tree care professionals, along with non-technical volunteers. Planned work includes hazard tree removal, pruning, planting, and landscape maintenance.

Since its founding, Saluting Branches has expanded beyond its annual event, with committees supporting sponsorship, outreach, communications, coordination, tree planting, and treasury work.

Sponsors for 2025 include Benefactor sponsors Ace Tree Enterprise, Asplundh, Centerpoint Properties, Core Tree Care, Monarch Landscape Companies, Oregon Tool, Rainbow Ecoscience, and Vermeer. Partner sponsors include Bandit, Davey, Lewis, RDO Equipment Co., Townsend, and Vermeer Mountain West.

More information, including how to volunteer or donate trees, is available at salutingbranches.org.