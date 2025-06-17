Saluting Branches Adds Three New Leaders to Board of Directors

Saluting Branches, the national nonprofit known for mobilizing tree and landscape care professionals to honor veterans, has announced the addition of three new members to its Board of Directors. The 2025 board welcomes Russell Evans, Vikram Krishnamurthy, and Paul Schoenike—each bringing distinct backgrounds rooted in service, arboriculture, and community engagement.

Diverse Experience, Shared Mission

Russell Evans, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and utility arborist, brings a dual perspective shaped by military service and professional vegetation management. Evans, who currently works for Southern California Edison, holds numerous arboriculture certifications and serves on the organization’s sponsorship committee. “Saluting Branches brings together the two things I care most about—military service and arboriculture,” he said.

Vikram Krishnamurthy, of American Forests, contributes extensive urban forestry experience, with a history of supporting city tree programs and community greening efforts. His involvement in Saluting Branches is deeply personal: it honors his late father, a former physician and U.S. Army administrator who dedicated his later years to helping military recruits at Fort Gregg-Adams in Virginia. Krishnamurthy sees his board role as a way to extend that legacy through work that connects people, purpose, and trees.

Paul Schoenike has been with Saluting Branches since its inception in 2012 and continues to support the group’s annual Day of Service. With a long family history of military service, Schoenike views the organization as a way to give back using the skills he’s developed over nearly two decades at Rainbow Companies. He currently serves as Safety Coordinator and Quality Control Supervisor for its Injections Division. His work with Fort Snelling National Cemetery, he says, is especially meaningful.

Looking Ahead to 2025

The new board members join Saluting Branches as it prepares for its annual Day of Service, scheduled for Wednesday, September 17. The nationwide event brings together volunteers from the tree care industry to provide environmental stewardship at veteran cemeteries and memorial sites.

As the organization grows, leaders say these new appointments will help strengthen its mission and impact. “Each of these individuals brings not only professional expertise but a deep personal connection to our cause,” said Saluting Branches leadership. “Their vision and service will help guide our continued expansion and strengthen our community of volunteers and partners.”

For more information on the Day of Service or how to get involved, visit salutingbranches.org.