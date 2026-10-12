2027 Vegetation Management Supplement: Call for Abstracts

Every year, T&D World partners with the Utility Arborist Association on the annual Vegetation Management Supplement. If you would like to submit an abstract for the 2027 section, now's your chance.

Complete this online Call for Abstracts form by Feb. 1, 2027, or email your proposal for a utility vegetation management (UVM)-related article to Amy Fischbach, Head of Content for T&D World.

The final articles, photos, charts and illustations and related captions will be due on March 15, 2027, for inclusion in our June 2027 Vegetation Management Supplement.

Here is more information about the Call for Abstracts:

Please note that due to limited space, we may not be able to publish all of the articles in the print section or supplement, but we will work with the authors to post them on our website and/or print magazine and feature them in our Vegetation Management Insights & Wildfire Mitigation enewsletter.

2. Also, when possible, try to have the articles bylined or co-bylined by a utility, contractor or consultant and keep the articles to about 1,500 to 2,500 words. We will also need about five to seven high-resolution (1 MB or larger) photos along with one-sentence captions.

3. Each submitted article should have a short headline, deck (one-sentence smaller headline) and then subheads to break up the text with a short author's bio at the end.

4. Note that each author will need to sign an author form to be published in T&D World. Authors will have the opportunity to review a PDF of their articles prior to publication.

If you have sales inquiries for the 2027 T&D World Vegetation Management Supplement, please email Andreja Williamson or Brent Eklund.

We look forward to hearing from you!