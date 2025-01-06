Call for Abstracts: 2025 Vegetation Management Supplement

T&D World partners with the Utility Arborist Association (UAA) annually on the annual Vegetation Management Supplement.

If you have an idea for an article focused on best practices, research, innovative work methods or technology or have a case study on utility vegetation management to share, consider submitting an abstract by Feb. 3, 2025. To see the digital version of the 2024 supplement, click here.

Here are some guidelines for the final articles, which are due on March 15, 2025.

1,500 to 2,500 words long with a short headline, deck (subheadline), short subheads to break up the text and a brief author's bio at the end.

Articles bylined or co-bylined by utilities or vegetation management contractors are preferred, but vendor names may be included as long as the article is educational and non-promotional.

Include five to seven high-resolution photos, charts or graphs along with one-sentence captions.

The author(s) must sign an online contract so we can publish the article in the supplement or on our website.

The articles must focus on utility vegetation management. Email Field Editor Amy Fischbach if you have questions about the topic you are considering for your abstract.

Note that we are only able to publish a limited number of articles in our print supplement, but we strive to publish all of the articles on our website and include them in our Vegetation Management Insights (VMI) enewsletter or share them with UAA for use in their Newsline publication.

After you submit your abstract, we will be in touch with more details on how to submit the full article by the March 15 deadline. For those we select for the 2025 print supplement, you will have the opportunity to review the article as an edited Word document and also as a PDF before it goes to print.

The Vegetation Management Supplement will be published in June 2025, mailed to our subscribers and available at the 2025 Trees & Utilities conference at the UAA booth.

To submit your abstract, fill out this online form:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2K5MFMJ

If you prefer, you can email Amy with this information by Feb. 3:

Suggested headline of article

One-paragraph description of the story

Potential bylined authors

Ideas for photos, charts or graphs

Thanks for submitting your abstracts for consideration for the 2025 Vegetation Management Supplement!