Save the Date for the 2027 Trees & Utilities Conference

After taking the event to the West Coast with the 2026 Trees & Utilities conference in Portland, the Utility Arborist Association (UAA) and the Arbor Day Foundation are co-presenting the 2027 conference next September in Cincinnati.

Save the date for Sept. 14-16 for the opportunity to learn, network and collaborate at Trees & Utilities, which includes a full conference and trade show.

To see photos from the 2026 event, check out T&D World's photo gallery below or visit the event page. You can also stay up to date on conference registration and speakers by scrolling to the bottom of the page and entering your email address for updates.