Save the Date for the 2027 Trees & Utilities Conference

After taking the event to the West Coast with the 2026 Trees & Utilities conference in Portland, the Utility Arborist Association (UAA) and the Arbor Day Foundation are co-presenting the 2027 conference next September in Cincinnati.
Save the date for Sept. 14-16 for the opportunity to learn, network and collaborate at Trees & Utilities, which includes a full conference and trade show.
To see photos from the 2026 event, check out T&D World's photo gallery below or visit the event page. You can also stay up to date on conference registration and speakers by scrolling to the bottom of the page and entering your email address for updates.
Call for Abstracts for 2027 T&D World Vegetation Management Supplement
Every year, T&D World partners with the Utility Arborist Association on the annual Vegetation Management Supplement. If you would like to submit an abstract for the 2027 section, now's your chance.
Complete this online Call for Abstracts form by Feb. 1, 2027, or email your proposal for a utility vegetation management (UVM)-related article to Amy Fischbach, Head of Content for T&D World.
The final articles, photos, charts, illustrations, and related captions are due March 15, 2027, for inclusion in our June 2027 Vegetation Management Supplement.