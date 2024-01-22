Call for Abstracts for the 2024 Vegetation Management Supplement

T&D World, in partnership with the Utility Arborist Association, publishes an annual Vegetation Management Supplement, and we're looking for abstracts for our 2024 edition.

If you are interested in writing an article for the supplement, please email Field Editor Amy Fischbach or fill out this online form. The deadline for abstracts is Feb. 1, 2024.

For the abstracts, you will need to provide the following:

Name of the bylined author if possible Proposed headline Summary of your proposed article on utility vegetation management Ideas for photos, charts or graphics

Authors who have their articles accepted for publication will need to sign an author agreement, and they will be able to review the PDFs of their articles before they go to press. The final articles, which are due on March 15, 2024, must be about 1,500 to 2,500 words in length, follow T&D World’s editorial style and include a short headline, deck, subheads and an author bio at the end.

Those features that aren’t included in the supplement will likely run on the T&D World Web site at www.tdworld.com/vegetationmanagement and in our Vegetation Management Insights enewsletter and/or in the UAA Newsline.

In addition to being mailed to the T&D World subscribers and UAA members, the 2024 Vegetation Management Supplement will have bonus distribution at the 2024 Trees & Utilities conference.

For more information, please email T&D World Field Editor Amy Fischbach at [email protected]. For advertising inquiries for the supplement, contact Steve Lach, director of business development, at [email protected].

We look forward to hearing from you!