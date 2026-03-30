Brazilian Manufacturer to Set Up Voltage Regulator Plant in North Carolina

A Brazilian manufacturer with utility and energy infrastructure customers in more than 50 countries is adding to the U.S. grid equipment building boom with plans for a plant in North Carolina.

Leaders of TSEA Energy recently announced they will invest $25 million in a step voltage regulator manufacturing facility in Eden, which sits north of Greensboro and near the Virginia state line. The factory, which will fill a 162,000-square-foot building vacated in 2024 by engineered materials company Loparex, will be TSEA’s first in the United States and is expected to create about 160 jobs after it starts operations late this year.

“Utilities are making significant investments to modernize their infrastructure while integrating new forms of generation and demand,” Maurício Machado, COO of TSEA's Voltage Regulator division, said in a statement. “This investment strengthens our ability to support U.S. customers more efficiently and reinforces our role in advancing a more reliable and resilient energy system.”