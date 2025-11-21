Utility Business Notes: Virginia Transformer Growing in Georgia

“We’ve been able to grow the past 50-plus years through an unwavering focus on delivering for our customers,” said Prabhat Jain, Virginia Transformer’s CEO. “We are known throughout the industry for being an engineering company that makes premium quality transformers with the shortest lead times. This investment for our customers will further underscore that position.”

Virginia Transformer, which is based in Roanoke, acquired the Rincon plant in 2014. The company also runs plants in Troutville, Virginia and Pocatello, Idaho, as well as two in Chihuahua, Mexico.

“Virginia Transformer’s expansion comes during a time when the demand for utility and commercial scale is at an all-time high,” said Pat Wilson, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development. “By attracting sectors that serve the energy grid, we ensure that businesses not only grow but thrive in Georgia.”

Utility infrastructure services Centuri Holdings Inc., which will ring up nearly $3 billion in revenue this year, has bought a maintenance, construction and storm services provider in the Canadian Atlantic provinces.

Terms of Phoenix-based Centuri’s deal for Connect Atlantic Utility Services Corp. aren’t yet being disclosed. The transaction brings to Centuri a team of more than 150 people that work with utilities and developers primarily in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Buying CAUS gives publicly traded Centuri (Ticker: CTRI) an electric services foothold in Canada to go with its existing gas services business in several provinces. (See the map below.) Overall, the company’s revenues through the first nine months of this year were split almost evenly between work on gas and electric utilities.

“Canada is expected to invest nearly $2 trillion by 2050 to support the country’s electricity-grid modernization and clean energy goals,” CAUS President John MacKinnon said in a statement. “Combining the resources, processes, and expertise of Centuri and CAUS positions us well to expand our offerings and reach and deliver even greater value.”

