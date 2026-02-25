WSP Global Acquires TRC Companies to Expand U.S. Infrastructure and Energy Services

WSP Global Inc. has completed its acquisition of TRC Companies, bringing together two major engineering and consulting firms at a time of growing demand for power, infrastructure and environmental services in the United States.

TRC, founded more than 55 years ago, employs approximately 8,000 professionals and is known for its work across the power and energy sector, providing engineering, consulting and program management services throughout the infrastructure lifecycle.

With the transaction now closed, WSP significantly expands its U.S. footprint, particularly in power and energy. The combined organization will offer advisory, engineering and program management services spanning generation, transmission, distribution, water, environmental services and digital solutions.

WSP executives said the acquisition aligns with the company’s 2025–2027 strategic plan and strengthens its position in high-growth markets tied to grid modernization, resilience and infrastructure investment. TRC leadership described the deal as an opportunity to scale its technical expertise and digital capabilities within a larger global platform.