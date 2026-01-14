East Coast Power Acquires United Powerline Solutions to Expand National Electric Utility Services Platform

The deal will strengthen ECP's distribution services capabilities looking at the growing demand due to grid modernization and infrastructure investment.
East Coast Power (ECP), a provider of electric utility services and a portfolio company of A&M Capital Partners (AMCP), a North American control buyout fund of A&M Capital, has acquired United Powerline Solutions (UPS), a Haubstadt, Indiana–based provider of overhead distribution services for electric utilities across the Midwest.

 

The acquisition will help improve ECP's strategy to expand into select North American markets. ECP will continue to execute its organic growth initiatives and strategic M&A to expand its full suite of mission-critical services nationwide, including maintenance, repair, upgrade, restoration, and emergency response solutions for electric power distribution, transmission, and substation systems.

 

United Powerline Solutions delivers safe, reliable repair and maintenance support to electric utility customers, specializing in critical distribution infrastructure services. The acquisition expands East Coast Power's geographic footprint and service capabilities during increasing demand driven by grid modernization, aging infrastructure, and heightened outage response needs across the U.S. power system.

 

Together, ECP and UPS are capable of delivering an expanded suite of high-quality electric utility services, bringing increased crew depth, geographic reach, and storm-response readiness to utility partners managing evolving reliability and resilience demands nationwide.

 

"This acquisition builds on ECP's momentum as a founder-led, strategically capitalized platform," said Ryan McCarthy, Partner at A&M Capital. "We believe United Powerline Solutions is a strong strategic fit that complements ECP's capabilities and advances our shared mission to support critical grid services across a broader region. Going forward, we remain committed to scaling East Coast Power through disciplined investment and strategic growth."

 

