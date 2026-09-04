Tantalus, Calix Collab Aims to Advance AI-Powered Smart Grid Tech for Fiber Networks

Tantalus Systems, a tech company focused on helping utilities modernize their distribution grids, is partnering with cloud and AI platform provider Calix, Inc. to bring fiber-enabled applications across the industry.

The collaboration aims to meet increasing demand for fiber-based, data-centric advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) deployments. According to a company release, Tantalus will combine its multi-purpose TRUSense Gateway socket-based hardware device and TRUConnect AMI platform with Calix's resources.

Those resources include the AI-native Calix One platform for communication providers and optical network terminal, which translates fiber-optic network signals into standard electrical Ethernet or phone signals. Through this integration, Tantalus expects to expand its market presence within municipal utilities and electric cooperatives as joining Calix’s Partner Program.

“Calix is a leader in enabling utilities to deploy fiber across their distribution grids,” said Peter Londa, president and CEO of Tantalus, in a statement. “Together, we’re empowering utilities to turn those fiber investments into a foundation for faster, more cost-effective grid modernization that benefits the communities they serve.”

Tantalus notes that more than 200 electric cooperatives across North America are currently in the process of deploying fiber networks. Shane Eleniak, chief product officer of Calix, explained that utility providers require an upgraded approach to connecting critical infrastructure amid growing grid modernization objectives.

"Those providers need real-time visibility across their networks and the ability to respond quickly to changing conditions in the field," said Eleniak. "That requires resilient, fiber-based communications."

By scaling these advanced solutions, the companies aim to help utilities with existing fiber investments deploy next-gen AMI. Ultimately, this is being viewed as a way to accelerate the integration of distributed energy resources (DERs) and behind-the-meter devices across energy sectors.

"Through our partnership with Tantalus, we are helping utility providers maximize the value of their fiber investments with the AI-native Calix One platform, enabling greater operational intelligence and helping them better serve their communities," Eleniak added.