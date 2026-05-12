Tantalus’ Newest Analytics Solutions to Support AI Enhancements, Hands-On Data Training

Tech company Tantalus Systems announced a series of data analytics solutions designed to help utilities accelerate their grid modernization efforts during its 2026 Tantalus Users Conference (TUC) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The company discussed its AI-enabled TRUGrid Verify application during TUC, which works to eliminate hidden errors in grid data. Through AI-based automation, TRUGrid Verify aims to help utilities leverage more insights from geographic information systems (GIS) and advanced metering infrastructure data used to measure energy usage.

Tantalus states TRUGrid Verify is enabled through various automated methods, such as phase connectivity, transformer-to-meter mappings, and validation of feeder assignments, which reduces the amount of guesswork involved in engineering and outage management analysis. The goal Tantalus adds is to create a more trusted data foundation that’s geared towards aiding long-term grid modernization.

Tantalus’ new service offering, called TRUGrid Advantage, was also highlighted as a solution enhancement to previous analytics offerings, TRUGrid Reliability and TRUGrid Transformer. The two previous offerings claim to help identify failing assets for utility customers, to reduce the risk of outages or fires in transformers and the electric distribution grid.

More than half of the in-service distribution transformers (about 40 million units) were over 33 years old, well beyond their expected service life, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

The company highlighted that these tools are relevant amid a time when utilities are currently facing supply chain challenges and manufacturing issues in receiving new distribution transformers. To maximize solution offerings, Tantalus says all three solutions, TRUGrid Verify, TRUGrid Reliability, and TRUGrid Transformer, can be deployed and supported through one service, TRUGrid Advantage.

Combining these solutions into one service provides Tantalus data analytics experts the ability to lead collaborative sessions with utilities for hands-on data training, the company says. It is viewed as a way to translate analytics and produce immediate findings, while utilities can extract more value from their grid modernization investments.

President and CEO Peter Londa of Tantalus says this new announcement represents a major step forward for the company and utilities alike that are prioritizing the use of data to make informed decisions for the future.

“Tantalus continues to prioritize the delivery of data-centric solutions that drive better outcomes for utilities. Londa said in an issued statement. “Our new data analytics solutions and expert services are part of our ongoing commitment to help utilities harness the power of data and modernize their distribution grids in the most cost-effective, lowest risk way possible.”