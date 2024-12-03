DOE Releases Report for Distribution Transformers in Electrical Power Grid

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Electricity (OE) has released a report for distribution transformers in the electrical power grid.

The report, prepared by researchers at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) for OE, focuses at the number of U.S. distribution transformer units, the number and capacity of the assets, the units’ current age profile, and demand for distribution transformers, which may increase in the future.

Researchers found three factors driving demand for distribution transformers:

how many fail and require replacement,

how many reach their end-of-life, and

how the increasing number of new customers are driving demand on an annual basis.

The study also highlighted the major drivers of demand including data centers, electric vehicles and charging stations, and renewable energy generation requiring step up transformers with similar characteristics to distribution transformers. There are different types of transformers, which are either mounted on the power pole or on the ground.

"This report will help us understand the differences in transformers used by power companies and how they will need to function to advance the 21st century grid,” said Michael Pesin, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Grid Systems and Components in OE. “Working with our labs and industry will help OE develop better strategies to manage demand now and in the future.”

According to estimates, about 55 percent of in-service distribution transformers are older than 33 years and increases in electricity demand on these older transformers is expected to fasten the rate of in-service units failure.