Optimizing Automated Trade Strategies

Date: January 24, 2024
Time: 11:00 AM EST / 10:00 AM CST / 8:00 AM PST / 3:00 PM GMT
Duration: 1 Hour
The challenges of scheduling renewable energy resources arise from the intermittent and unpredictable nature of sources like solar and wind, which makes it difficult to accurately predict output and can affect grid stability. The variability of renewable energy also impacts the balance of supply and demand in real-time energy markets. To address these challenges, advanced forecasting and optimization tools are crucial for success. Additionally, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESSs) can maximize value by enabling energy arbitrage, peak shaving, load shifting, and contributing to ancillary services.
Learn how algorithmic tools can specifically optimize the operation of BESS for maximum financial and operational efficiency. Resource adequacy payments play a crucial role in grid reliability, and BESS can qualify for these payments by providing reliable capacity during peak demand periods. It is important that any software solution is adaptable and compliant with evolving ISO frameworks and market conditions, ensuring effective optimization of operations.
Lester Aponte is a technical sales lead for NextEra Analytics, Inc. (NEA), a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun, a world leader in battery storage and a driving force in the development of the green hydrogen economy. NEA develops forecasting and optimization solutions that enable low-cost sustainable power systems. Mr. Aponte focuses on sales of NextEra 360™, the software platform for end-to-end energy management and decarbonization needs. He was appointed to this position in August 2022.
Mr. Aponte has spent his 10-year career with NextEra Energy, having held roles with both NextEra Energy Resources and Florida Power and Light Company (FPL). Most recently, Mr. Aponte was a senior real-time trader for NextEra Energy Resources, where he managed the company’s portfolio of assets across multiple Regional Transmission Organizations including PJM, ERCOT, MISO, CAISO, SPP and NYISO. Previously, he was in system operations with FPL as an engineer working with both distribution and transmission relay as well as real-time generation and transmission dispatch.
Mr. Aponte holds an MBA from Florida International University and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Miami. He is also a member of the Eta Kappa Nu Honor Society of Electrical Engineers.
Carlos Zada is the manager of product management for NextEra Analytics, Inc. (NEA), a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun, a world leader in battery storage and a driving force in the development of the green hydrogen economy. NEA develops forecasting and optimization solutions that enable low-cost sustainable power systems. Mr. Zada leads an energy management product team that is committed to aligning with customer's energy and sustainability goals through high-quality renewable energy software products.
Prior to joining NextEra Energy Resources, Mr. Zada worked as a product management professional specializing in renewable energy.
Mr. Zada holds a bachelor’s degree in operations research and industrial engineering from Cornell University and is a CFA charter holder.
Sam Hile is a senior policy specialist for NextEra Analytics, Inc. (NEA), a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun, a world leader in battery storage and a driving force in the development of the green hydrogen economy. NEA develops forecasting and optimization solutions that enable low-cost sustainable power systems. Mr. Hile focuses on wholesale market strategy and regulatory compliance for energy storage resources managed by NextEra 360™, the software platform for end-to-end energy management and decarbonization needs. He was appointed to this position in May 2023.
Prior to joining NextEra Energy Resources, Mr. Hile was an energy industry analyst at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission with a focus on SPP and MISO market design and generator interconnection tariff filings. Previously, he was a grid modernization consultant at ICF.
Mr. Hile holds a bachelor’s degree in physics and energy policy studies from Rice University and a master’s degree in environmental management from Duke University.
Lauren Foley is a Manager of Energy Risk & Resilience for NextEra Analytics, Inc. (NEA), a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun, a world leader in battery storage and a driving force in the development of the green hydrogen economy. NEA develops forecasting and optimization solutions that enable low-cost sustainable power systems. Ms. Foley focuses on trade strategy performance and risk management for energy resources managed by NextEra 360™, the software platform for end-to-end energy management and decarbonization needs. She was appointed to this position in April 2023.
Ms. Foley has spent 5 years of her career with NEA, having held roles as a senior quantitative analyst and senior product manager. Prior to joining NEA Ms. Foley worked in supply chain analytics and sales analytics roles.
Ms. Foley holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Centre College and a master’s degree in Analytics from the Institute for Advanced Analytics at North Carolina State University.
