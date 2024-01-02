Optimizing Automated Trade Strategies

Lester Aponte

Technical Sales Lead

NextEra Analytics



Lester Aponte is a technical sales lead for NextEra Analytics, Inc. (NEA), a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun, a world leader in battery storage and a driving force in the development of the green hydrogen economy. NEA develops forecasting and optimization solutions that enable low-cost sustainable power systems. Mr. Aponte focuses on sales of NextEra 360™, the software platform for end-to-end energy management and decarbonization needs. He was appointed to this position in August 2022.



Mr. Aponte has spent his 10-year career with NextEra Energy, having held roles with both NextEra Energy Resources and Florida Power and Light Company (FPL). Most recently, Mr. Aponte was a senior real-time trader for NextEra Energy Resources, where he managed the company’s portfolio of assets across multiple Regional Transmission Organizations including PJM, ERCOT, MISO, CAISO, SPP and NYISO. Previously, he was in system operations with FPL as an engineer working with both distribution and transmission relay as well as real-time generation and transmission dispatch.



Mr. Aponte holds an MBA from Florida International University and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Miami. He is also a member of the Eta Kappa Nu Honor Society of Electrical Engineers.