San Diego Floods & UG System Resiliency

February 28, 2024
3:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM CT / 12:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM GMT
Duration: 1 hour
Summary
San Diego experienced massive flooding in January in what some called the 1000 year flood event. It was a High Impact, Low Probability (HILP) event that helps to define what resilience means in the electric utility industry. How did the massive flooding impact San Diego Gas & Electric’s customers especially those with underground services? Learn about the flooding challenges and operational successes from SDG&E and truth about (underwater) cable performance from industry leader and PDi2 member, IMCORP, in this fast paced and very timely webinar LIVE from DistribuTECH 2024.
Speakers
Ben Lanz
Director, Strategy & Development
IMCORP
With over 30 years in the power and energy industry, Ben Lanz is currently responsible for IMCORP’s technical outreach and education efforts and is the immediate past Chairman of the Board of the Power Delivery Intelligence Initiative (PDI2.org), a nonprofit dedicated to disseminating grid investment best practices. He is a senior member of IEEE PES and ICC, and a voting member of DEIS, IAS, ACP and CIGRE. He has chaired IEEE technical committees associated with power system reliability, protection, and testing, has published over 100 papers, articles and technical conference contributions on the subjects of power system reliability, asset management, design, work practices, longevity and diagnostics, and is a frequent guest speaker at numerous conferences and seminars.
Moderator
Mike Beehler
National Spokesperson
Power Delivery Intelligence Initiative
Mike Beehler P.E. is the national spokesperson for the Power Delivery Intelligence Initiative and the chief opportunity officer for Mike Beehler & Associates LLC. He started his career designing and building transmission lines and substations for Tucson Electric Power and the Hawaiian Electric Co. and then spent more than 20 years designing T&D infrastructure and consulting on emerging trends at Burns & McDonnell. He has written, presented, and consulted on reliability-centered maintenance, critical infrastructure protection, and program management. In addition, he is a well-known industry writer and speaker on the early definition of the smart grid, 3-D and building information modeling applications in T&D, and development plans for smart cities. Most recently, he is sought for his strategic leadership and vision on the application of emerging technologies in changing business models to include the integration of distributed energy resources, augmented/virtual reality, and artificial intelligence. He authored the book, The Science of the Sale. Beehler is a registered professional engineer in Arizona, Florida, Hawaii, Texas, Colorado, Kansas, Georgia, and Alabama. He also is a Fellow in the American Society of Civil Engineers and a member of IEEE and CIGRE.
