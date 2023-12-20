Securing the Grid: A Solution for NERC CIP Transient Cyber Asset Requirements

January 30, 2024

Summary

Intel Corporation, Dell Technologies and Doble Engineering are collaborating in several areas in support of the energy transition. One of the key solution areas is a cybersecurity platform for field force automation for electric utilities. Field personnel are often exposed to cyber threats when they use laptops and tablets to work with critical infrastructure assets. To prevent malware from spreading across the critical infrastructure, NERC CIP Transient Cyber Asset (TCA) requirements were established to secure such devices. However, complying with these requirements can be challenging and costly for utilities, especially if they use a homegrown solution.



The Doble Transient Cyber Asset Program™ takes the benefits of Dobles’ PatchAssure™ service and the Doble Security Portal™ a step further with specially spec’d Intel powered laptop computers from Dell Technologies that are ruggedized for field use. Doble TCAs feature hardware controllers (laptops) from Dell that are cybersecurity hardened to exceed NERC standards for transient cyber assets and designed exclusively to protect critical infrastructure components in the electric utility industry.



