Securing the Grid: A Solution for NERC CIP Transient Cyber Asset Requirements

January 30, 2024
2:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM CT / 11:00 AM PT / 7:00 PM GMT
Duration: 1 hour
Summary
Intel Corporation, Dell Technologies and Doble Engineering are collaborating in several areas in support of the energy transition. One of the key solution areas is a cybersecurity platform for field force automation for electric utilities. Field personnel are often exposed to cyber threats when they use laptops and tablets to work with critical infrastructure assets. To prevent malware from spreading across the critical infrastructure, NERC CIP Transient Cyber Asset (TCA) requirements were established to secure such devices. However, complying with these requirements can be challenging and costly for utilities, especially if they use a homegrown solution.
The Doble Transient Cyber Asset Program™ takes the benefits of Dobles’ PatchAssure™ service and the Doble Security Portal™ a step further with specially spec’d Intel powered laptop computers from Dell Technologies that are ruggedized for field use. Doble TCAs feature hardware controllers (laptops) from Dell that are cybersecurity hardened to exceed NERC standards for transient cyber assets and designed exclusively to protect critical infrastructure components in the electric utility industry.
In this webinar attendees will learn the following:
- The challenges of securing transient cyber assets (TCAs) and complying with the NERC CIP TCA requirements.
- Why Doble Engineering chose Dell Technologies rugged laptops to deliver their TCA solution.
- The benefits of this holistic and customizable solution that is built upon the understanding of utility field work processes and challenges, and consists of multiple, versatile security controls that are chosen and configured to best fit the utility’s needs.
- A customer case study that outlines how one of Dobles’ TCA customers leverages this service to help simplify testing, automate data processes, improve efficiency, and streamline business processes.
Speakers
Dan Coombs – Transient Cyber Asset Program Manager, Doble Engineering
Dan Coombs is the Senior Customer Success Manager at Doble Engineering. Dan has over 15 years as an IT professional with a background in storage, security, networking, and high availability technologies in large datacenter environments that support customers worldwide. Dan joined Doble in 2017 where his experience in datacenter support has helped to grow the technology and service offerings of the Transient Cyber Asset Program. In his role, Dan helps customers achieve cybersecure testing and compliance readiness goals in a hands-on approach to innovating solutions that his multidisciplinary support and development team produces.
David Bowers, Field Marketing Manager, Large Enterprise Accounts
David serves as a Client Systems Field Marketing Manager for Dell’s largest corporate business customers.
David began his career at Dell Computer Corporation in 1991 as an associate design engineer on Dell's original line of Intel x86 laptop PCs working on a variety of subsystems including battery charging, integrated pointing devices, LCD power and backlighting. He returned to Dell in 1999 after attending graduate school at the University of Texas and worked as a product planner in the client systems product group until 2005. He has since supported a variety of public and corporate sales organizations as a brand manager, field marketer, and specialist sales manager for high-performance workstations and thin clients.
David has a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Auburn University, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin. His interests include open-source operating systems, CPU architectures, and compute performance optimization. He is an avid water-sports enthusiast and amateur Deep South historian.
Fran Stum – Energy Technical Advisor, Dell Technologies
Fran Stum is a recent graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering and a BDP certificate in Ethics &amp; Leadership in Law, Politics &amp; Government. Previously, she collaborated with the university as well as nonprofit organizations on research projects surrounding the anthropogenic impacts of energy production on local and global environments. In her role as Energy Transition Lead on the Dell Technologies Global Industries Energy team, she combines her passion for Environmental Justice with her experience in data science, project management, and engineering to develop interdisciplinary IT/OT solutions to accelerate the global energy transition.
Joe F. Jankosky – Director, Energy Center of Excellence, Intel Corporation
Joe Jankosky is a Director at the Energy Center of Excellence at Intel. His primary role is to integrate Intel’s product and market development teams with the broader ecosystem to solve utilities’ greatest challenge – to create a digital grid infrastructure to optimize the physical. Doing so enables greater insight into grid operations; increases the onboarding of renewables; improves safety, reliability and security; and lowers O&M cost. He also drives Intel’s utility initiatives in EV charging infrastructure.
Before Intel, Joe led the development of energy management solutions and new business models for Time Warner Cable’s IntelligentHome division. He began his energy career negotiating long-term power contracts at Southern California Edison and then created the utility’s strategic alliances with IoT manufacturers, resulting in the first Demand Response program for smart thermostats in California. Joe received his BA, MBA and MPA degrees from Stanford, USC and Harvard respectively.
