Intelligent perimeter security for T&D critical sites to meet compliance objectives

January 18, 2024

Duration: 1 hour

For energy and utility sites, perimeter security is a key component to meeting strategic and compliance objectives. As part of guidelines from regulatory bodies, such as NERC CIP-014, critical site owners and operators must be able to detect, deter, delay, assess, communicate, and respond to objects approaching a perimeter to safeguard the facility. Since threats come in many forms – from attempted perimeter breaches to shooters positioned outside of a facility to drone attacks – a layered approach is important to securing perimeters at critical sites.



Advanced detection of people, vehicles, or drones approaching a perimeter and alerts to gunshots are essential for energy and utility sites to quickly identify risks. Automated deterrence capabilities hinder intruders from successfully inflicting damage or stealing assets. When integrated with security platforms that help personnel monitor events, manage security policies, and run investigations when perimeter breaches occur, utility and energy sites gain a complete solution to help fulfill NERC CIP standards.



Attend this webinar to explore how intelligent perimeter security solutions provide early warnings and automated triggers for secondary actions that are central to detection and deterrence of security and safety risks.