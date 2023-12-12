Stabilizing power for optimal green hydrogen production

January 25th 2024
Summary
Using 100% renewable power to run an electrolyzer is no small feat but is exactly what needs to happen to produce truly green hydrogen. By definition, green hydrogen must use renewable sources to power the electrolyzer. Since electrolyzers can be sensitive to power fluctuations, ensuring a reliable and stable power flow from intermittent renewables is critical to optimizing hydrogen production.
Join PXiSE Energy Solutions’ Andy Miller as he shares the techno-economic case for a green hydrogen facility power setup and discusses the Yuri green hydrogen plant in Australia, where PXiSE is providing its controller to autonomously manage the power flow provided by solar PV and batteries.
Speakers
Andy Miller
Head of Commercial Development
PXiSE Energy Solutions
Andy Miller has been with PXiSE Energy Solutions since its inception in 2016 and oversees business development and sales. Andy has played an integral role in growing PXiSE by developing comprehensive business and go-to-market plans, establishing strategic partnerships, leading pricing strategy, and conducting techno-economic product analysis.
