Distribution Modernization in an ever-changing landscape of Supply and Resource Constraints

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Time: 11:00 AM ET / 10:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM PT
Duration: 1 hour
Sponsored by: Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc.
Already registered? Click here to log in.
Summary
Emerging from a Global pandemic that led to supply chain constraints that our industry has never seen prior has led utilities to look at new project delivery methods that come with their own challenges. To keep up with the energy demands and reliability concerns many utilities are investing millions to billions on infrastructure reliability and modernization to bring their distribution and transmission grids in line with the expected growth and needs of the grid of the future. Learn how one Utility is using multiple delivery methods to execute and provide a more reliable and intelligent system for their rate payers.
Speakers
James Duehning
Director of Program Management
Burns & McDonnell
James is a project manager at Burns & McDonnell. His duties include planning, conducting and coordinating projects. He has been on field assignments to support large scale Programs since 2010. He manages teams that range from 20 – 140 FTE’s and manages subcontractors and coordinates with various project teams to support the construction of high voltage transmission lines and substations. James assists with the coordination of many stakeholders to keep projects on schedule and on or below budget. He has experience with transmission line projects ranging in voltage from 69 – 500-kV utilizing wood poles, steel poles and steel towers. He has experience utilizing helicopter construction methods for foundation construction, tower erection, wire stringing and hardware installation.
Cleveland L. Fann
Vice President Strategy & Support
Georgia Power Company
Cleve Fann serves as the vice president of Strategy and Support. In this role, he oversees the strategic development and execution of Power Delivery’s capital projects, implements best practices and identifies innovative processes for grid improvements, project management, portfolio administration and budget oversight. Additionally, he is responsible for shaping our workforce and data analytics strategy and overseeing our industry-leading storm center team.
Fann began his career with Georgia Power in 2000 as a co-op student and has held numerous positions, including distribution engineer and engineering supervisor in north Atlanta, assistant to the general manager of Distribution Operations and Services, engineering and TMC supervisor in Columbus, operations manager for Gulf Power’s central district and distribution manager in Augusta. He also served as the assistant to the Executive Vice President of Customer Service and Operations (CSO) and area transmission maintenance manager. In his most recent role, he served as labor relations general manager, providing strategic direction and overseeing labor activities in coordination with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 84.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology in mechanical engineering and an MBA from Georgia State University. He is a registered professional engineer in the state of Georgia.
Fann is member of the board of directors for the Georgia Labor Management Conference. In the community, he has served on the board of directors of the Wilson Family YMCA and the Columbia County Chamber Foundation. He was appointed by the governor of Florida to the board of the Early Learning Coalition of Okaloosa and Walton Counties. Augusta Magazine named Cleve one of the area’s Top 10 in 10 Young Professionals to Watch in 2016, and he is a graduate of Leadership Columbus and Leadership Augusta.