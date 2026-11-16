Global tech firm Keysight Technologies, Inc. released findings this month, compiled by research group Frost & Sullivan, on the U.S. grid ecosystem and future grid investment projections.

According to the Frost & Sullivan Grid Modernization Study, roughly half (45%) of utilities and network operators responsible for managing the live grid rate the regions they serve as “well prepared.” Frost & Sullivan conducted the May survey of 120 professionals, mostly engineers and cybersecurity specialists, to examine how the energy sector is handling power demand surges.

Respondents were reportedly split evenly by segment and region. Researchers found that only half (exactly 49%) of those operators reported significant progress in meeting surging load demand over the past five years. However, utilities rated their own ability to validate grid compliance and interoperability as “above average or excellent.”

“The survey underscores that while industry stakeholders each face different pain points, they all converge around the same core issue,” said Farah Saeed, industry director of energy and environment growth advisory at Frost & Sullivan, in a statement. “The grid ecosystem needs a more coordinated way to validate complex, connected, software systems before they reach the field.”

Close to half (47%) of those utilities and network operators said they’re struggling with cybersecurity and network visibility, noting that the ability to simulate potential threats is a major concern within their networks. Still, 63% of all respondents noted that they still see progress in meeting surging load demand. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), annual global grid investment, which had been stagnant at around $300 billion per year, needs to nearly double by 2030 to over $600 billion to achieve national energy and climate goals.

The IEA also noted that global electricity use is projected to grow 20% faster in the next decade than it did in the previous one, underscoring the pressure utilities are facing to close this grid validation gap.

Those broader efforts are underway in the U.S., with 53% of utilities surveyed acknowledging that their organization is making a “significant contribution” to accelerating domestic grid modernization. Most of that confidence, 80%, was in progress made integrating renewable power and distributed energy resources (DERs) over the past five years. Almost all of that same group is seeking collaboration with other industry groups to accelerate U.S. modernization readiness. This includes 72% of utilities actively investing in DERs and grid network testing solutions, and a slightly higher share (74%) investing in advanced cybersecurity.

While appearing optimistic, the Keysight Technologies’ report notes that only 63% of respondents saw progress in the grid’s ability to meet surging load demand. Roughly the same share (64%) say efforts to address aging infrastructure have advanced in key readiness areas. That tension is playing out on physical lines as well. As T&D World reported, pushing legacy infrastructure harder to meet rising demand is exposing significant siloed gaps and fragmentation in organizations' modeled assumptions.

“The next phase of grid modernization will require a fundamental shift in how new technologies are validated. As power, communications and cybersecurity become increasingly interconnected, validating them in isolation is no longer enough,” said Thomas Goetzl, vice president and general manager for automotive and energy solutions at Keysight Technologies. “A more resilient grid will depend on ensuring these systems can interoperate and perform reliably under real-world conditions.”

Keysight's full findings from the report will reportedly be one of the key discussion topics during its inaugural Grid Modernization Summit, scheduled for Jan. 28, 2027, in Mountain View, California.