The Black & Veatch 2025 Electric Report: Only 19% of Survey Respondents Express Confidence in Forecasting Increase for Power Loads
The Black & Veatch 2025 Electric Report has identified opportunities and gaps in electric grid planning in the U.S., considering the surge in AI-driven data center.
Only 19% of survey respondents expressed strong confidence in forecasting the increase for power loads, according to the Black & Veatch 2025 Electric Report. The industry needs sharper tools, bolder thinking and faster decisions to meet the record demand for infrastructure and market speed.
The report revealed a sector at an inflection point, where meeting surging electricity demand has overtaken emissions reduction as the primary focus point for utilities. Driving the demand are data centers, which have construction timelines of 18 months, shorter as compared to six years required to develop supporting utility infrastructure.
“The electric industry has always been full of changes, but never at the speed it is now,” said Todd Edsall, president of Power Providers for Black & Veatch. “Meeting the demands of AI and data centers requires not just new technology and incremental improvements, but building adaptive, intelligent systems from completely new ways of thinking and tight collaboration across the industry.”
The Black & Veatch 2025 Electric Report shared insights from 500 U.S.-based energy stakeholders, offering a front-line view into the decisions, technologies and strategies defining the future of the U.S. electric industry.
Insights from respondents shared in the report include:
- Grid digitalization is exposing utilities to escalating cyber threats as device networks expand into the millions: 40% of respondents prioritize cybersecurity training over investing in new security tools, recognizing technology alone cannot address human vulnerabilities;
- 53% of utilities cite limited available power as the top obstacle to getting data centers online, with transmission (47%) and substation upgrades (46%) close behind;
- They are prioritizing practical, proven strategies like backup systems (40%), vegetation management (30%) and freeze protection (27%) to address climate impacts;
- Nuclear energy again gained ground as a potential investment with 47% expressing interest in small modular reactors (SMRs);
- Federal climate policy shifts are not reshaping utility plans: 34% expect no impact, and 47% say they will stick to current strategies even if regulations ease;
- Only 22% use unified teams to manage physical and cyber risks despite a 50% rise in substation attacks and growing threats like malware and ransomware.