The Black & Veatch 2025 Electric Report: Only 19% of Survey Respondents Express Confidence in Forecasting Increase for Power Loads

The Black & Veatch 2025 Electric Report has identified opportunities and gaps in electric grid planning in the U.S., considering the surge in AI-driven data center.

Only 19% of survey respondents expressed strong confidence in forecasting the increase for power loads, according to the Black & Veatch 2025 Electric Report. The industry needs sharper tools, bolder thinking and faster decisions to meet the record demand for infrastructure and market speed.

The report revealed a sector at an inflection point, where meeting surging electricity demand has overtaken emissions reduction as the primary focus point for utilities. Driving the demand are data centers, which have construction timelines of 18 months, shorter as compared to six years required to develop supporting utility infrastructure.

“The electric industry has always been full of changes, but never at the speed it is now,” said Todd Edsall, president of Power Providers for Black & Veatch. “Meeting the demands of AI and data centers requires not just new technology and incremental improvements, but building adaptive, intelligent systems from completely new ways of thinking and tight collaboration across the industry.”

The Black & Veatch 2025 Electric Report shared insights from 500 U.S.-based energy stakeholders, offering a front-line view into the decisions, technologies and strategies defining the future of the U.S. electric industry.

Insights from respondents shared in the report include: