How Utilities Are Reducing ‘Siloed’ Planning to Standardize Cross-System Frameworks

Utility teams are actively evaluating grid and technology investments in distribution and transmission infrastructure, yet they frequently do so independently. This operational, “siloed” isolation reportedly occurs when individual departments lack shared data and unified cross-system frameworks nationwide.

In the U.S., only 20 states and jurisdictions require regulated utilities to file formal distribution system plans, according to a report by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory concerning grid modernization. This regulatory fragmentation underscores deeper internal data barriers across the sector. In a September 2026 global survey of 850 utility executives by IFS and Censuswide, 49% of leaders revealed that these operational data silos hinder real-time decisions, while 51% admitted they run their asset management systems in complete isolation.

In response to these fragmentation pressures, nearly 50 companies across six sectors united that same month under an expanded Alliance for Critical Infrastructure (ACI) initiative. Unifying government and industry leaders to safeguard energy infrastructure essential to America’s economic growth, this cross-sector forum aims to identify shared vulnerabilities, support critical government efforts and strengthen resilience across interconnected systems amid these siloed bottlenecks.

According to the IEEE Power & Energy Society (IEEE PES), this current state of utility investment planning is creating complex, poorly understood connections between separate utility systems. This dilemma hinders cross-functional optimization, further complicating uniform planning efforts.

In the institute's white paper, A Framework for Integrated Investment Planning: Aligning Value Across Electric Utility Investments, IEEE PES researchers on the Integrated Grid Planning Task Force outlined several models to help electric utilities move away from “siloed spending” toward unified decision-making.

Addressing siloed planning frictions

Operational inefficiencies and misaligned budgets occur when utility teams evaluate grid and technology investments independently from other core groups or lack shared historical data—often resulting in what IEEE PES refers to as fragmented planning practices. To address this, the Integrated Grid Planning Task Force outlined key steps to guide utilities toward effective solutions for “integrated investment planning.”

A structured planning approach must support the “comparison and optimization of investments across asset classes and risk categories.” As outlined by IEEE PES, this approach scales based on utility-specific planning maturity, regulatory requirements and data availability. Ultimately, it allows utilities to evaluate these proposed expenditures against other energy infrastructure options to determine how effectively they advance grid modernization objectives and resilience targets.

Integrating engineering-based asset insights with financial and risk-informed considerations, through cross-functional data integration from external energy resources, such as distributed energy resources (DERs), microgrids and next-gen advanced metering infrastructure (AMI 2.0) software, aims to enhance data transparency and improve broader consistency in utilities' executive decision-making.

Adapting to evolving regulatory expectations for comprehensive investment plans, IEEE PES noted, helps accommodate “varying levels of data maturity and organizational readiness.” As utilities continuously balance competing priorities, including system reliability, resilience to extreme events, worker safety, customer affordability and regulatory compliance, adopting these next-gen frameworks dramatically increases the likelihood of delivering measurable improvements across the energy sector.

Expected optimization benefits

Adopting integrated investment planning frameworks helps drive consistency, capital efficiency and regulatory defensibility, according to IEEE PES. From an operational and public safety perspective, embedding cross-functional data visibility into capital allocation decisions mitigates risk exposure and optimizes system-wide performance toward grid modernization.

Ultimately, these frameworks aim to yield better service quality, affordability and transparency for consumers, while equipping utilities to optimize their capital efficiency, better justify rate requests, maintain regulatory compliance and accelerate system resilience and storm hardening initiatives.

As utilities look ahead, informed planning enables optimized investment decisions across transmission and distribution (T&D) systems, moving toward a more “standardized methodology.” The industry’s long-term objective, as IEEE PES noted, is to address each utility’s regulatory context, safety obligations, planning maturity, data availability and organizational structure with verified, asset-insightful practices.

Deploying these next-gen frameworks across multiple states lacking such uniform regulatory methodologies helps ensure that future grid development and project scopes are rooted in cross-functional, data-driven insights backed by historical metrics.