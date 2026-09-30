Cross-Industry Response: Alliance for Critical Infrastructure Expands, Shifts Focus toward Emerging AI Threats

As artificial intelligence deployment becomes increasingly embedded across critical infrastructure, the ACI states that this cross-sector collaboration is essential to addressing risks that “no single company or industry can manage alone.”

“The companies that operate critical infrastructure have unique operational expertise and a shared opportunity to help strengthen the systems Americans rely on every day,” said Gordon Smith, ACI Acting CEO, in a statement. “ACI brings those companies together across sectors. We stand ready to support cross-industry efforts with practical experience, technical expertise and a cross-sector perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing critical infrastructure.”

Smith added that the initiative ultimately gives companies a way to engage and learn from one another, sharing key experiences that focus on issues that affect multiple U.S. sectors.

The main areas of focus shared by ACI include:

Strengthening the physical and cyber defenses of the nation’s critical infrastructure

Addressing shared vulnerabilities

Improving cross-sector resilience

Understanding critical dependencies across sectors

Helping critical infrastructure operators prepare for emerging risks

“By bringing together operational expertise and a shared commitment to security, ACI creates an important platform to strengthen preparedness, address emerging cyber and physical risks and support the reliable delivery of essential services to customers and communities across the country,” said Southern Company chairman, president and CEO Chris Womack.

ACI noted that this expansion of new members builds on more than a decade of private-sector national security work in collaboration with the U.S. government, advancing the vision of ACI’s nine founding members. Those founding members include: Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Consolidated Edison, the Southern Company and Xcel Energy.

Earlier this month, German officials investigated a cyberattack on municipal public utility company Stadtwerke Landsberg KU that compromised and encrypted its corporate and business IT systems. It came as a stark global reminder of the importance of deploying multiple layers of security against attacks on regional infrastructure.