Putting Data to Use - How Utilities Can Make Stronger Investment Planning Decisions

Bringing In the Right Skills and Expertise

The challenges involved with investment planning are exacerbated by the loss of experienced people who are leaving the industry. A recent report found that the average age of a utility worker in the US is over 50, while more than 50 percent of experienced utility workers are expected to retire within the next decade.

This loss of expertise is difficult to quantify on a spreadsheet or database. It represents a culmination of experience that can be used to interpret the data and put the numbers into context. And with fewer new workers entering the labour pool, and increased competition from high-tech companies and other industries, utilities must find ways to hire and develop data skills while transferring knowledge from older workers before they leave.

To do this, utilities should look to break down internal silos and build cross-functional teams that bring together people from different departments. Asset planning teams should combine finance, operations and maintenance, customer service, and any other group that will be impacted by long-term capital investments. This range of voices and perspectives strengthens decision-making and allows for more in-depth conversations on potential projects.

Leadership also plays an important role. Because the full payoff may only be seen down the road, utility leadership must be champions of data and lead the push to improve the collection, storage, and use of data within their organization.