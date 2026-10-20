AMI 2.0 Evolution: How Advanced Metering Companies and Utilities Are Leveraging Next-Gen Solutions for Greater Consumer Visibility
As aging legacy meters retire, utility investments are heavily shifting toward the adoption of smart metering systems such as AMI 2.0 (Advanced Metering Infrastructure 2.0).
This next-generation infrastructure is being deployed as a vital component of grid resiliency efforts, collecting data from energy resources to enable operators to fully analyze, optimize and manage complex power systems. Japan-based energy solutions company EDMI has completed installation of its smart meters on U.S. soil, partnering with Central Rural Electric Cooperative (CREC) in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
According to an industry market analysis, AMI 2.0 deployments account for roughly 5% of installed smart meters in the U.S. today. Meanwhile, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration highlighted that first-generation AMI 1.0 metering systems make up over 80% to 94% (nearly 146 million) of deployed market penetration nationwide.
This national backdrop underscores the exact nature of this new joint effort between this international cross-border partnership. According to a company release, EDMI and CREC are beginning a pilot project with initial installations, featuring AMI 2.0 and grid-edge capabilities.
A subsequent phase will be deployed later this month as the electric co-op fully evaluates the scope of EDMI’s technology and network visibility.
The joint effort will provide CREC with accelerated access to energy data through EDMI's Storm software platform. The AI-enabled software claims to provide greater visibility into network performance, asset health and outages.
CREC’s goal is to leverage this advanced software to influence more informed operational decisions as it continues to expand its central Oklahoma service territory.
“We are pleased to be working with EDMI as we explore the next generation of metering technology,” said Shane Burgess, CEO of Central Rural Electric Cooperative, in a statement. “The pilot will allow our team to evaluate how greater access to data and improved visibility can support the reliability of our system and the service we provide to our members.”
As for EDMI, the Singapore-based firm is marking this move as a major company milestone in its U.S. market expansion, anchoring utility adoption with its next-generation Neos AMI 2.0 solutions tools. The multinational metering specialist is focused on building its own stronger standalone presence as a subsidiary of Osaki Electric, one of Japan's leading metering tech companies.
“Working with CREC gives us the opportunity to bring more than 45 years of experience delivering smart metering solutions to support U.S. cooperatives as they assess next-generation AMI capabilities while also helping us better understand the needs of cooperatives and the communities they serve,” said Roy Kirsopp, Group CEO of EDMI, in a statement.
Beyond grid management, utilities are leveraging AMI 2.0 infrastructure to improve consumer engagement and service reliability. This shift comes at a critical time for the industry, as providers work to address a mix of rising prices, declining customer satisfaction and lagging tech innovation impacting growth.
Addressing the 'utility-consumer' gap to drive next-gen metering success
Research firm J.D. Power highlighted in its 2026 J.D. Power U.S. Utility Brand Appeal Index Study that overall brand appeal for electric utilities dropped four points year-over-year to 690 on a 1,000-point scale. This decline was largely linked to eroding company reputations, poor execution of customer-facing issues and service reliability.
To counter these negative trends, intelligent infrastructure provider Itron is collaborating with Pennsylvania-based SmartMark Communications. The partnership aims to reshape customer perception and bridge the gap between utilities and the consumers they serve.
"SmartMark and Itron are aligned in our understanding of where the energy industry is headed and the important role customers will play in that future," said Nick Tumilowicz, director of distributed energy management for Itron's Outcomes business.
The vision behind this effort is to forge a stronger consumer-utility connection to ultimately anchor grid resilience. As companies like Washington-based Itron and EDMI accelerate AMI 2.0 deployments, unifying customer engagement with advanced next-gen metering serves as a vital strategy.
This connectivity allows utilities to optimize behind-the-meter resources while effectively addressing reliability and affordability concerns for the public.
"Utilities have an opportunity to move beyond traditional customer communications and create meaningful engagement that benefits both customers and the grid,” added Juliet Shavit, president and CEO of SmartMark Communications.