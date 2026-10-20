AMI 2.0 Evolution: How Advanced Metering Companies and Utilities Are Leveraging Next-Gen Solutions for Greater Consumer Visibility

As aging legacy meters retire, utility investments are heavily shifting toward the adoption of smart metering systems such as AMI 2.0 (Advanced Metering Infrastructure 2.0).

This next-generation infrastructure is being deployed as a vital component of grid resiliency efforts, collecting data from energy resources to enable operators to fully analyze, optimize and manage complex power systems. Japan-based energy solutions company EDMI has completed installation of its smart meters on U.S. soil, partnering with Central Rural Electric Cooperative (CREC) in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

According to an industry market analysis, AMI 2.0 deployments account for roughly 5% of installed smart meters in the U.S. today. Meanwhile, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration highlighted that first-generation AMI 1.0 metering systems make up over 80% to 94% (nearly 146 million) of deployed market penetration nationwide.

This national backdrop underscores the exact nature of this new joint effort between this international cross-border partnership. According to a company release, EDMI and CREC are beginning a pilot project with initial installations, featuring AMI 2.0 and grid-edge capabilities.

A subsequent phase will be deployed later this month as the electric co-op fully evaluates the scope of EDMI’s technology and network visibility.

The joint effort will provide CREC with accelerated access to energy data through EDMI's Storm software platform. The AI-enabled software claims to provide greater visibility into network performance, asset health and outages.

CREC’s goal is to leverage this advanced software to influence more informed operational decisions as it continues to expand its central Oklahoma service territory.