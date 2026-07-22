Study: Only 41% of Power Customers Recall Hearing from Utilities Amid Rising Reliability Struggles

Electric utilities across the U.S. are struggling to connect with consumers amid a mix of rising prices, declining customer feedback and lagging innovation impacting the industry.

According to the 2026 J.D. Power U.S. Utility Brand Appeal Index Study, overall brand appeal for electric utilities declined four points year-over-year to 690 on a 1,000-point scale. The research firm's study, which surveyed 142,626 utility customers from August 2025 through June 2026, reveals this decline is largely driven by eroding company reputations, poor execution of customer-facing issues and service reliability.

Among customers who experience power outages, utility brand appeal drops by 57 points compared to those who remain confident in their service provider’s performance. Ultimately, J.D. Power highlights that building a strong brand remains crucial for providers, as average customer satisfaction scores are 407 points higher among customers who view their utility's appeal positively compared to those who view it negatively.

Surging energy costs, J.D. Power adds, have not only triggered a sharp reduction in engagement from utilities, but consumers are feeling the financial squeeze.