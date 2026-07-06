PPL Electric Restores Power to Over 210,000 Customers Following July 4th Historic Storms

Utility service provider PPL Electric Utilities worked to restore power for more than 210,000 customers over the Fourth of July weekend amid severe weather impacts across central and eastern Pennsylvania.

Hundreds of crews and field personnel were deployed around the clock to restore power and repair extensive damage from downed trees and limbs following heavy rain and gusting winds that reached up to 65 mph, according to reports. Headquartered in Allentown, Pa., PPL Electric Utilities transmits and distributes electricity to about 1.5 million customers, both residential homes and businesses, across 29 counties.

The company states that the Fourth of July weekend severe storms required additional resources to be secured through mutual assistance and from parent company PPL Corporation’s other electric utilities.

“The damage from this series of storms places it among the top 10 most impactful storms in PPL Electric’s history,” said Christine Martin, president of PPL Electric Utilities, in a statement. “We know being without power is frustrating and disruptive, especially during summer heat.”

PPL Electric adds that over 2,000 personnel responders, including field-based and back-office emergency response operations, helped prepare for the storms over the July 4th weekend. That includes the additional outage concerns on Monday amid the possibility of hail and flooding.

PPL Electric explains that during restoration progress, they continue to work with local officials and first responders to provide updates on estimated restoration times on its outage map. They also encourage their customers and the communities they serve to assume that all downed wires are energized—stay away and report to authorities.

Tips PPL Electric offers the public to stay safe during extensive weather events are: using a portable generator during a power outage—never operate the generator in an enclosed area (like a garage). This is where deadly carbon monoxide fumes could accumulate, the company explains.

Checking on the elderly during these events can be of great assistance during an outage period. Things like candles can promote fire hazards, so always use a flashlight instead, they explain.

If power is lost, turn off any appliances that were on when the power went out. And for everyone’s safety, remember to keep a safe distance from crew members during these urgent events.

In many cases, the utility states a single outage may require several steps after assessing damage, such as bringing in materials and equipment, replacing poles, rebuilding sections of wire and making repairs at multiple circuit locations before power can be restored.

In 2021, residential customers rated PPL Electric Utilities as one of the most trusted utility brands in the nation.