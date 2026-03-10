ORNL and EPB Collaborate on Advanced Microgrid Technology to Enhance Power Reliability

The Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) is partnering with regional utility EPB of Chattanooga to demonstrate advanced microgrid technology aimed at reducing power outages for customers.

The project, supported by DOE’s Office of Electricity, reached a milestone Monday with a ceremony marking the installation of microgrid equipment within EPB’s network.

“The Department of Energy isn’t just talking about strengthening America’s energy system — we’re out here building it,” said Katie Jereza, assistant secretary for the Office of Electricity. “Microgrids make electricity more dependable when it’s needed most and help reduce energy costs when demand spikes. The combined forces of utilities and national labs can quickly take new technology to the grid, keeping energy affordable, reliable and secure for every American.”

Earlier in the day, Jereza visited ORNL’s Grid Research Innovation and Development Center (GRID-C), where the microgrid platform is being tested before its demonstration in EPB’s new microgrids next year.

Microgrids are localized energy systems that can connect to the main grid or operate independently during outages. They help utilities balance supply and demand to reduce costs during peak energy periods, while improving reliability in areas prone to blackouts.

ORNL has developed an advanced microgrid control platform that allows boundaries to flex on a larger scale than previously possible, expanding or contracting based on critical needs and available energy resources. The platform also enables “nested” microgrids, in which smaller grids within the distribution system can support one another. Together, these capabilities enhance reliability for utility customers.

“National laboratories accelerate grid modernization technologies from concept, to scale up, to deployment in the nation’s electric grid,” said Stephen Streiffer, ORNL laboratory director. “Microgrid innovations demonstrated through utility partnerships are enabling safeguards for critical infrastructure and community services in the face of disasters.”

The effort aligns with DOE’s broader initiatives to advance grid modernization, including its Genesis Mission, which seeks to build the world’s most powerful scientific platform to accelerate discovery science, strengthen national security, and drive energy innovation.

EPB already operates three microgrids. The project with ORNL adds nearly 58 megawatt-hours of energy storage across five microgrids at two sites. These facilities can provide backup power to more than a thousand residential customers, as well as fire stations, community centers, grocery stores, and other local resources.

“At EPB, our mission to enhance local quality of life drives our efforts to deliver reliable, affordable energy for the people we serve,” said David Wade, EPB CEO. “Working with the Department of Energy and Oak Ridge National Laboratory allows us to test and deploy new technologies to benefit our customers. Together, we’re developing practical solutions that help us reduce the impact of outages while managing costs more effectively over time for our customers.”

EPB and ORNL have collaborated for more than a decade to test and deploy innovative controls, sensor systems, city-wide building energy models, security approaches, and quantum/supercomputing grid technology platforms.

UT-Battelle manages ORNL for the DOE’s Office of Science, the largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States.