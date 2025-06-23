Riverside Public Utilities Advances Grid Modernization with Strategic AMI Deployment

Riverside Public Utilities (RPU), which serves approximately 180,000 electric and water customers in Riverside, California, is entering a new phase of its grid modernization journey by expanding its deployment of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI). The utility is building on an ongoing partnership with Tantalus Systems, a provider of smart grid technology solutions.

RPU’s strategic plan, known as Utility 2.0, was launched in 2019 to address emerging challenges in utility operations, including aging infrastructure, increasing sustainability demands, and the need for improved customer engagement. As part of this long-term initiative, RPU initially adopted Tantalus’ encoder receiver transmitter (ERT) overlay capabilities. This allowed the utility to automate meter readings without the immediate need to replace its legacy metering infrastructure.

That initial deployment enabled RPU to gather valuable data while deferring large-scale meter replacements. Now, leveraging those insights, the utility has committed to a multi-year effort to replace 80,000 legacy ERT devices with a full AMI system using Tantalus’ TRUConnect™ solution. According to the company, the initiative marks the largest ERT-to-AMI migration in Tantalus’ history.

“By allowing us to expand the value from our existing infrastructure while still making progress towards grid modernization, we were able to allocate resources to other important initiatives and upgrades,” said Jennifer Tavaglione, Manager of Technology Innovation at RPU. “Tantalus’ flexibility and willingness to collaborate with our team throughout our grid modernization journey is a testament to their commitment to meeting utilities where they are.”

The utility’s phased approach underscores a growing trend among public power and municipal utilities: leveraging existing infrastructure while gradually transitioning to more advanced systems. By aligning technology upgrades with operational and financial timelines, utilities like RPU are charting a measured and resilient path to modernization.

Peter Londa, president and CEO of Tantalus, emphasized the collaborative nature of the initiative. “Grid modernization is a journey,” he said. “Supporting RPU as they extended the life of their existing assets and now helping them transition to full AMI deployment reflects the type of partnership we strive to offer utilities facing increasing challenges across the distribution grid.”

The upgrade is expected to support RPU’s broader goals of enhancing reliability, resiliency, and sustainability as California utilities respond to evolving regulatory, environmental, and operational pressures.