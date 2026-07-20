Transforming the Grid: Why Scaling VPPs Is the Next Big Step for Utility Sustainability

A “first-of-its-kind” program in Illinois is drawing attention to the momentum of distributed energy resource (DER) systems and utilities' active deployment of them to support grid reliability. At the same time, ratepayer affordability has been top of mind to scale these solutions amid the rise in electrification demand from AI data centers nationwide.

Last month, utility provider ComEd received approval from the Illinois Commerce Commission for its proposal to launch a new Scheduled Dispatch Virtual Power Plant (SDVPP) program. It replaces a previous limited virtual power plant (VPP) proposal that ComEd withdrew late last year.

Under the direction of Illinois’ Clean and Reliable Grid Affordability Act, the SDVPP aims to increase the amount of battery storage available across northern Illinois that can be deployed during times of high electricity demand.

A virtual power plant aggregates customer-owned DERs, such as solar, batteries, EVs and smart loads, and uses software to coordinate them as a flexible grid resource. VPPs work alongside utility providers to support and stabilize the broader grid.

Expected to be online in 2027, ComEd's program will allow participating customers to earn incentives by sending stored energy from their devices back to the grid during pre‑defined times when the system is most strained. ComEd adds that it will expand on this first VPP offering by 2029 to include other DERs such as electric vehicles.

“ComEd is focused on advancing innovative solutions that strengthen the grid while helping customers better manage their energy use and costs,” said Andrew Plenge, vice president of strategy and energy policy at ComEd, in a statement.

Advancement beyond Illinois

CEO Michael Grasso of Grid Rails AI, an enterprise VPP platform and energy tech company, explains that this decision matters beyond Illinois because it demonstrates VPPs are moving from pilot projects into mainstream utility planning.

“Illinois is one of the largest electricity markets in the U.S., so this sends a strong signal to other utilities and regulators that distributed energy resources can be integrated as dependable grid assets,” Grasso told T&D World. “As electricity demand continues to rise, utilities across the country will be watching how ComEd scales customer participation, dispatches distributed resources and compensates customers.”