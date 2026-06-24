Battery Energy Storage Surges with 3.3 GW New Capacity

The U.S. energy market is gaining momentum in the battery energy storage systems (BESS) sector, as researchers highlight utility-scale activity hitting new record highs. Utility, commercial and residential spaces all helped BESS installations surpass 3.3 GW/ 8.4 GWh in Q1 2026, according to the latest U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report released Tuesday by Wood Mackenzie (WoodMac) and the American Clean Power Association (ACP).

This latest data from the research firms reveal BESS installation activity is up by 54% year over year (YOY), with more than 2.3 GW/6.8 GWh of capacity currently in the market. The residential segment alone accounted for a record 1.3 GWh in Q1 2026, up 86% YOY.

Despite a strong start to the year, WoodMac’s research analyst Allison Feeney attributes a 5% residential contraction in 2026 to constraints in tax equity availability and updated permitting rules.

Project delays from late 2025 are largely driving this surge in activity, the firms state. Developers pushed deferred completions into the new year to focus on meeting tax incentive eligibility deadlines for pipeline projects. As a result, the report states the U.S. energy storage market is poised to grow by 275% in cumulative installed capacity over the next six years.

Between 2026 and 2031, the utility sector will comprise 85% of the BESS market, according to the firms' projections. This pace translates to 200 GW of new BESS capacity additions by 2031—a critical buildout for managing the complexities of an evolving energy grid.

“Co-location and contracting with large loads will be a key market driver for the foreseeable future,” said Allison Feeney, research analyst at Wood Mackenzie, in a statement. “Utility-scale is poised for the most explosive expansion, but the CCI market will grow a steady 26% by 2031 as well.”