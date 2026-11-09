ChargeHives Expands Flexible Power Solutions with Mobile Battery Energy Storage Systems Available for Rental, Purchase, Financing, and Leasing

PRINCETON, N.J. — November 9, 2026 — ChargeHives, Inc. offers a lineup of American-designed and manufactured mobile battery energy storage systems (BESS), providing clean, quiet, and flexible power solutions for construction, utilities, industrial operations, events, telecommunications, and emergency response applications.

With three mobile systems delivering 30 kW to 280 kW of rated output power, ChargeHives provides scalable battery-powered alternatives to conventional diesel generators. Customers can choose from rental, direct purchase, financing, and leasing options to accommodate temporary projects, long-term operations, and evolving energy requirements.

Three Mobile Power Solutions

The ChargeHives mobile fleet includes three towable battery energy storage systems designed for different power requirements.

HiveLite™ delivers 156 kWh of usable battery capacity, 72 kW of rated output, and 78 kW of peak power. Its compact, towable design is suited to smaller temporary-power applications.

HiveCore™ provides approximately 260 kWh of usable battery capacity, 140 kW of rated output, and 168 kW of peak power. Designed for demanding commercial and industrial applications, HiveCore supports construction sites, temporary operations, and flexible power deployments.

HiveMax™ delivers 522 kWh of usable battery capacity, 280 kW of rated output, and 336 kW of peak power. The high-capacity system is designed for larger industrial loads, extended energy requirements, and scalable deployments.

All three systems feature towable configurations, advertised IP65 protection, a specified operating temperature range of −20°C to 60°C, and 24/7 remote monitoring capabilities.

Rental, Purchase, Financing, and Leasing Options

ChargeHives provides flexible equipment acquisition and deployment options for customers with different project timelines and budgets.

Rental programs accommodate daily, weekly, monthly, and longer-term power requirements, with single-unit and multi-unit deployment options. Customers can also purchase ChargeHives systems for permanent fleet ownership or explore financing and leasing arrangements for longer-term operational needs.

The ChargeHives engineering team works with customers to determine appropriate system configurations, electrical requirements, and deployment plans. Equipment availability and delivery schedules are confirmed based on the requested configuration and project location.

Clean, Quiet Power Without On-Site Diesel Exhaust

ChargeHives systems supply battery-stored electrical energy without fuel combustion during discharge, eliminating on-site diesel exhaust and reducing the operating noise associated with conventional engine-driven generators.

These characteristics make mobile battery energy storage particularly useful for noise-sensitive locations, temporary construction power, urban operations, and projects seeking to reduce dependence on diesel generation.

Actual lifecycle emissions reductions and operating cost savings depend on the charging energy source, application, usage patterns, and the equipment being replaced.

Remote Monitoring and Scalable Energy Management

ChargeHives incorporates cloud-connected monitoring technology that provides operators with real-time visibility into battery status, power output, and system performance.

Remote management capabilities support individual units and fleet deployments, while over-the-air updates and intelligent system monitoring help operators manage power resources across multiple locations.

In addition to its mobile product fleet, ChargeHives offers stationary battery energy storage configurations for fixed installations and long-term applications.

Supporting Modern Temporary Power Requirements

From construction and utility operations to emergency response and industrial applications, ChargeHives provides a flexible approach to energy storage deployment.

With rental, purchasing, financing, and leasing options, the company supports organizations seeking reliable battery-based power solutions without the noise and on-site exhaust associated with diesel generation.

About ChargeHives: ChargeHives, Inc. is a Princeton, New Jersey-based provider of mobile and stationary battery energy storage systems. Its HiveLite™, HiveCore™, and HiveMax™ product lineup supports temporary power, construction, utilities, industrial operations, and critical infrastructure applications.

To explore rental, purchase, financing, and leasing options, visit https://www.chargehives.com/.

Media and Sales Contact: ChargeHives, Inc.

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https://www.chargehives.com/