B2U Storage Solutions Starts Construction of Third Grid Storage Facility Using Repurposed EV Batteries in Texas

B2U Storage Solutions, a provider of repurposed battery energy storage systems (BESS), has started constructing its third grid storage facility in Texas.

The facility is located in Bexar County, east of San Antonio, and will have a total capacity of 24 MWh. It is expected to be fully operational and transacting with the Texas grid by the end of 2025.

B2U will deploy approximately 500 EV battery packs reaching automotive end-of-life across 21 cabinets. B2U has deployed over 40 MWh into the California grid.

The company’s EPS technology is certified to UL 9540 and helps plug-and-play deployment of EV batteries while avoiding remanufacturing costs. B2U’s BESS platform provides safe and reliable operation 24/7, and leverages AI to bid and deliver power and grid services into wholesale markets.

The Bexar Corrilla facility will interconnect to the CPS Energy distribution system. Over the next 12 months, B2U plans to deploy three additional grid storage projects using repurposed EV batteries in Texas, for a total deployment of 100 MWh in the state.

B2U plans to have deployed over 150 MWh of repurposed EV batteries by mid-2026, including its California solar + storage projects.

“Expanding our footprint into Texas is a significant strategic milestone for B2U as well as a testament to the excellence and scalability of our technology platform,” said Freeman Hall, CEO of B2U. “As EV pack repurposing gains acceptance as a preferred source of batteries for the large and high-growth grid and industrial energy storage markets, B2U will continue to lead by deploying our bankable, safe and profitable technology to the grid, and expanding to industrial customers.”

According to a December 2024 report from IDTechEx, over 200 GWh of global demand for grid storage is expected to be supplied by repurposed EV battery packs through 2035. With EVs expected to reach automotive end-of-life over the timeframe, B2U’s EPS technology platform will be helpful for maximizing the resource and economic utility of EV packs prior to recycling.