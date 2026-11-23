Apex Resource Management Solutions Ltd. (ApexRMS), a Canadian ecological forecasting and wildfire modeling company, recently launched Fire Hazard Canada, a national wildfire hazard mapping and modeling program.

Designed for Canadian landscapes, it provides an annually updated, high-resolution view of where wildfires are more likely to occur and how intensely they could burn.

Wildfire is an increasingly costly threat across Canada. Insured wildfire losses totaled $8.1 billion between 2016 and 2025, according to CatIQ data reported by the Insurance Bureau of Canada, yet many organizations still rely on outdated maps, broad estimates or models developed for other countries, according to the company. OSFI Guideline B-15 now asks federally regulated insurers to assess climate-related risks through scenario analysis.

"Demand for data, analytics and AI to manage and predict wildfire risk is growing fast, but until now there hasn't been a unified national dataset people could fully trust from coast to coast," says Colin Daniel, founder and president of ApexRMS. "Wildfire doesn't stop at provincial borders, yet the data has. Fire Hazard Canada closes that gap for the clients we've supported for nearly two decades, from governments at every level to risk underwriters and forestry companies."

Taking a Different Approach to Wildfire Modeling

Rather than relying on past fire maps, Fire Hazard Canada simulates how wildfires spread and burn, using Canada's own vegetation, weather, terrain and fire history. The result is detailed information for any 30-meter area, including burn likelihood, fire intensity and rate of spread. Data scientists can access every simulated fire event, while planners can explore prevention measures and future climate using ApexRMS' SyncroSim platform.

Fire Hazard Canada is powered by BurnP3+, a wildfire simulation model co-developed with Natural Resources Canada's Canadian Forest Service and built on more than 20 years of peer-reviewed research. It draws on ApexRMS's long-standing modeling work with Natural Resources Canada, provincial agencies and the U.S. LANDFIRE Program, and is already embedded in a leading catastrophe risk modeling platform.

Fire Hazard Canada By the Numbers

30 meters: Resolution detailed enough for individual properties.

Resolution detailed enough for individual properties. 10 million+: Simulated fires in the national dataset.

Simulated fires in the national dataset. 10,000+: Simulated fire seasons for each region.

Simulated fire seasons for each region. 74%: Actual fires in the model's two highest hazard categories.

Actual fires in the model's two highest hazard categories. 3.4x: More area burned in the highest hazard category than chance would predict.

For governments, it helps identify where prevention and mitigation are most needed. For insurers, reinsurers, lenders and investors, it supports property and portfolio assessments, including single-event exposure and climate risk.

"Access to reliable, high-quality wildfire hazard data remains a critical gap in the Canadian market," says Nicole Toole, manager of Climate Adaptation and Resilience at MaRS Discovery District, which selected ApexRMS to participate in its inaugural Adaptech Accelerator. "ApexRMS has turned this gap into a meaningful opportunity to better inform markets and Canadians as we seek to better understand and manage escalating wildfire risks."

Fire Hazard Canada is available by annual subscription as GeoTIFF files, web maps or embedded in existing modeling workflows. To learn more, visit firehazard.ca.