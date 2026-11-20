Google, Ohio Power Propose $10.8M Voluntary Transmission Upgrade Initiative to Add Capacity While Shielding Ratepayers
Tech giant Google is pioneering a “first-of-its-kind” model for voluntary, corporate-funded grid upgrades—helping large energy users like data centers unlock new capacity faster while shielding everyday ratepayers from higher electricity bills.
Electric transmission and distribution utility Ohio Power Company is teaming up with Google under a jointly filed proposal with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO). Under this new framework, large energy users, like data centers, pay the extra cost of using advanced, higher-capacity conductors on a power line project the utility already has planned.
Ohio Power, a unit of American Electric Power, provides electricity to 1.5 million customers across 61 counties.
According to a company release, Google's financial model with Ohio Power features $10.8 million in one-time upfront capital funding to speed up interconnection and reduce grid delivery expenses for existing ratepayers overtime. An additional $1 million would reportedly support Ohio lineman training and manufacturing apprenticeship resources to advance the state’s technical skills workforce and supply chain.
In return, the investment is designed to strengthen grid reliability and expand transmission capacity—helping both companies avoid regulatory hurdles and public pushback that come with everyday ratepayers being asked to foot the bill for massive utility buildouts.
Upgrading Columbus lines to unlock 700+ MW of corridor capacity
“By combining Google-funded transmission technology with our planned grid investments, we are unlocking more future corridor capacity for Central Ohio and passing the savings directly on to our customers,” said Marc Reitter, Ohio Power president and chief operating officer, in a statement.
The new Google initiative builds on a June 2025 collaboration with CTC Global Corporation to identify grid-enhancing projects across the U.S. In Ohio alone, Google has reportedly invested over $20 billion since 2019 in its Central Ohio data center operations (spanning New Albany, Columbus, and Lancaster).
If PUCO and the Ohio Power Siting Board approve, the proposal would upgrade 15.5 miles of aging (50-year-old) transmission lines in Columbus with advanced conductors by late 2028.
This proposed plan, Google noted, would allow 24 MW of capacity it has already contracted for with Ohio Power to be delivered roughly two years sooner. In addition, Google claims it would cut energy lost on the lines and slightly reduce the transmission costs other customers pay.
Once a separate, planned 765-kV transmission buildout in Central Ohio is completed, the proposed accelerated Google-Ohio Power upgrades (under the transmission participation agreement) are also expected to unlock more than 700 MW of additional capacity in that corridor.
“Google has a long history of pioneering frameworks for corporate energy buyers to bring new forms of energy generation onto the grid,” said Amanda Peterson Corio, global head of energy & power at Google. “This transmission participation agreement with Ohio Power Company represents a new way for data centers to help expand transmission capacity years faster, while lowering costs for local consumers and improving grid reliability.”
Mandatory vs. voluntary: An alternative to large-load tariffs
This unique transmission participation framework follows efforts such as large-load tariff proposals from electric utilities. Southwestern Public Service Co. (SPS), a Texas-based subsidiary of Xcel Energy Inc., submitted a tariff proposal to the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT).
The objective is to protect existing customers from higher bills while shifting more responsibility onto large electricity users such as data centers. SPS noted the tariff would outline specific cost responsibilities that large customers would take on to justify these massive projects.
Under this tariff proposal, large customers would also have to sign commitments lasting at least 15 years, backed by security “exit and termination charge” provisions if a project is delayed, scaled back or not completed. Xcel Energy has successfully advanced large-load tariffs in other states, including Minnesota, Colorado and Wisconsin.
Google’s move, however, puts the tech giant in a unique position—offering a voluntary blueprint for fellow hyperscalers to step up and help utilities navigate the broader electrification capacity boom.