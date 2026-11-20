Tech giant Google is pioneering a “first-of-its-kind” model for voluntary, corporate-funded grid upgrades—helping large energy users like data centers unlock new capacity faster while shielding everyday ratepayers from higher electricity bills.

Electric transmission and distribution utility Ohio Power Company is teaming up with Google under a jointly filed proposal with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO). Under this new framework, large energy users, like data centers, pay the extra cost of using advanced, higher-capacity conductors on a power line project the utility already has planned.

Ohio Power, a unit of American Electric Power, provides electricity to 1.5 million customers across 61 counties.

According to a company release, Google's financial model with Ohio Power features $10.8 million in one-time upfront capital funding to speed up interconnection and reduce grid delivery expenses for existing ratepayers overtime. An additional $1 million would reportedly support Ohio lineman training and manufacturing apprenticeship resources to advance the state’s technical skills workforce and supply chain.

In return, the investment is designed to strengthen grid reliability and expand transmission capacity—helping both companies avoid regulatory hurdles and public pushback that come with everyday ratepayers being asked to foot the bill for massive utility buildouts.

Upgrading Columbus lines to unlock 700+ MW of corridor capacity

“By combining Google-funded transmission technology with our planned grid investments, we are unlocking more future corridor capacity for Central Ohio and passing the savings directly on to our customers,” said Marc Reitter, Ohio Power president and chief operating officer, in a statement.